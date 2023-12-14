Connecticut Public Receives $3.1M For Headquarters Renovations into Community Hub

HARTFORD [December 15, 2023] – The State of Connecticut awarded Connecticut Public (WNPR/CPTV/ctpublic.org) a grant-in-aid today in the amount of $3,138,673 for the Public Square Project, a generational initiative to renovate and transform its headquarters located in Hartford’s historic Asylum Hill Neighborhood into a new reimagined “public square”, a community hub that will allow Connecticut Public to share its space, technology and know‐how with the local community.

As a public media organization, Connecticut Public seeks to serve as an essential source of truth and ideas, connecting people to their own communities and to the world. The project will create a reimagined public square where people gather to learn with and from each other, to encourage community engagement, and to provide a space for programming that is convenient, easy to access and informed by community interest and need.

“We know storytelling has the power to break down barriers, unite people and build community,” said Mark G. Contreras, President and CEO of Connecticut Public. “We see the positive economic impacts this hub can have on Hartford and the community through high quality, inclusive and accessible activities, content, programs, and resources aimed at strengthening our communities. We want to thank Governor Lamont and Speaker Ritter for their support for this effort. I also want to thank the Connecticut Public team consisting of Senior Vice President of Business Operations and Development Joe Coss, Vice President of Community Engagement Lucy Nalpathanchil and Chief Development Officer Deidre Tavera who provided significant leadership to develop this project.”

“It's exciting to see projects like this come to life to help drive economic development in Hartford and the surrounding communities,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “We are always enthusiastic for projects that provide opportunities for civic engagement, empowering entrepreneurship, improving quality of life for Connecticut residents, and growing cultural tourism.”

“This is a great investment in the City of Hartford that will contribute to the revitalization of the Asylum Hill neighborhood,” said Connecticut House Speaker Matt Ritter. “I know this will become a community hub that will provide transformational resources and opportunities to local small business, nonprofits, artists, and creators.”

The “Public Square Project” includes renovations to the ground floor of the building to build an integrated multipurpose hub for community use to empower individual, commercial and community growth. The new development will include the following spaces:



125 person capacity community meeting space

200-seat theater with convertible space

Black box studio recording space

Prep kitchen to support various programs

Up to 20,000 sq ft. office rental space geared toward local nonprofit and small businesses

Connecticut Public reached out to residents, community organizations and businesses to help guide the development and potential use of the space. Through this input, the program model includes Connecticut Public community-facing programs such as screenings and conversations about locally produced documentaries or PBS programs, WNPR radio talk shows with live audiences, and community programming, as well as open houses and meet and greets with content teams. Other opportunities include free or low cost use of the spaces for community members and organizations including space for nonprofits or local businesses to hold meetings, performances in the theater or black box, use of the recording studio and green screen, and special events in the banquet space area.

The project also helps facilitate opportunities for students through Connecticut Public’s internship programs which bring in 15-17 students annually. These college-level students work alongside CT Public’s journalists, content and other staff gaining real-life experience in a public media organization.

Connecticut Public employs 101 individuals in addition to providing office space for four small businesses and nonprofits at the Hartford headquarters. Through three broadcast television stations, a broadcast radio station, and 56 digital platforms (and growing), Connecticut Public reaches over 1.2 million individuals in an average week showcasing an impressive footprint and opportunity for great economic impact in Hartford and the entire state of Connecticut.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than one million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.