Connecticut Public wins 18 Awards from the Connecticut chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists' Excellence in Journalism Contest

Volunteer Jinn Hoang breaths fire to lead the Lion Dance for luck that represents prosperity and goodness in every home during the Mid-Autumn Festival at Saint Andrew Dung-Lac Parish in West Hartford, Connecticut September 03, 2022.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Jinn Hoang breathes fire to lead the Lion Dance during the Mid-Autumn Festival in West Hartford on September 03, 2022. Connecticut Public photojournalist Joe Amon won first place in the Feature Photo category of the Conn. SPJ Awards with this photograph. Amon also placed first in the News and Sports Photo categories.

CT Public has earned 18 awards from the Connecticut chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists' Excellence in Journalism Contest. They include work produced by various people across the content team, including visuals, TAP and newsroom. Awards are given in a variety of categories, including first, second and third place. Congratulations one and all!

Arts & Entertainment
Second Place
‘The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni’ brings together CT jazz musician and iconic American poet
WNPR; Diane Orson

Breaking News
First Place
Alex Jones jury verdict breaking news coverage
WNPR; Frankie Graziano, Patrick Skahill, Cassie Basler, John Henry Smith, Matt Dwyer, Camila Vallejo, Lori Mack, Jeni Ahrens, Sabrina Herrera, Eric Aasen, Mark Mirko, Julianne Varacchi

Data
First Place
Connecticut COVID data: Your town’s infection rate, hospitalizations & vaccinations
WNPR; Patrick Skahill

Diversity Coverage
First Place
This teen fled Afghanistan for Connecticut. Her family still needs help to escape.
WNPR; Camila Vallejo

Second Place
After 200 years, Dartmouth returns papers of Native American who helped establish the college
WNPR; Diane Orson

Third Place
Evictions could top pre-COVID numbers, hit vulnerable communities hardest
WNPR; Camila Vallejo

Education
First Place
Connecticut teens look to neighboring town as a model for mental health help
WNPR; Catherine Shen

Feature Photo
First Place
Mid-autumn festival
WNPR; Joe Amon

Government
Third Place
Long delays at Connecticut’s Freedom of Information Commission leave public in the dark
WNPR; Walter Smith Randolph, Jacqueline Rabe Thomas, Jim Haddadin, Maxwell Zeff

In-Depth
Second Place
Evictions could top pre-COVID numbers, hit vulnerable communities hardest
WNPR; Camila Vallejo

Innovative Digital Storytelling
First Place
BIPOC farmers
WNPR; Patrick Skahill, Mark Mirko

Investigative
First Place
Marijuana dispensaries planned to give thousands to Connecticut charities. Some never got a dime.
WNPR; Jim Haddadin, Walter Smith Randolph

Local Reporting
First Place
Rent paid, still evicted: The COVID-era rise of no-fault evictions in Connecticut
WNPR; Camila Vallejo, Jacqueline Rabe Thomas

Third Place
Fairfield Beach residents face months-long battle with unordinary rotten smell from waste facility
WNPR; Bria Lloyd

News Photo
First Place
Bristol police funeral
WNPR; Joe Amon

Sports Photo
First Place
UConn wins in double overtime
WNPR; Joe Amon

Video Storytelling
First Place
The perfect vision | Blind ice hockey in Connecticut
WNPR; David Wurtzel, Mark Mirko, Sam Hockaday

Second Place
Movie stars, jazz icons, water and light: photographer Adger Cowans reflects on his life’s work
WNPR; Ryan Caron King, Julianne Varacchi

