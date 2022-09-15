Here's The Thing with Alec Baldwin—Interviews Colin McEnroe

The multitalented Colin McEnroe is a radio host, newspaper columnist, magazine writer, author, playwright, lecturer, moderator, college instructor and even an occasional singer. He's also one of Alec's favorite broadcasters, as host of the Colin McEnroe Show on Connecticut Public Radio. McEnroe's show unpacks the week's events in news and pop culture, as well as covering some truly eccentric topics, like zippers, punk rock and neanderthals. He's the author of three books, including the memoir, My Father's Footprints – and his writing appears in The New York Times, Men's Health, The Connecticut Post and Stamford Advocate. When not writing or hosting his radio show, McEnroe teaches in the political science department at Yale. McEnroe shares with Alec how he found his way to public radio, how the intimacy of radio is unparalleled, and details of his father's influence on his life.