Matthew Long-Middleton Joins Connecticut Public as Senior Editor

HARTFORD, CT (August 4, 2022) – Matthew Long-Middleton has been selected as the new Senior Editor for Connecticut Public, a role that will help shape Connecticut Public's broadcast and digital reporting, producing and writing.

Long-Middleton joins Connecticut Public from KCUR, the NPR member station in Kansas City, where he worked for 10 years, serving as a producer of Central Standard, a daily talk show; a community producer, developing and producing podcasts on history and politics; and most recently a community engagement manager, overseeing community partnerships and collaborations. He also implemented a source diversity tracking system for KCUR. Before KCUR, Long-Middleton produced and marketed public radio programs at Murray Street Productions in New York City and also worked at WBGO, a public radio station in Newark, N.J.

The Senior Editor is part of a robust and resilient editing group being formed at Connecticut Public, that will result in broadcast and digital news stories that are distinctive, imaginative, creative and impactful.

