REPORT FOR AMERICA awards Camila Vallejo with third place for the audio for Landlords wanted: As Afghan refugees arrive in Conn., housing is an issue.

Camila Vallejo is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. She is a bilingual reporter based out of Fairfield County and welcomes all story ideas at cvallejo@ctpublic.org.

Camila covers housing with a focus on disparities and the people affected by them. Before moving into a reporter role, she was an intern and producer for All Things Considered at Connecticut Public Radio. Her work has been featured on NPR's Morning Edition, PRX's The World, NPR's Here and Now and more.