Connecticut Public Receives Awards for The Accountability Project (T.A.P.) Reporting

The Accountability Project Wins National Sigma Delta Chi Award



Connecticut Public's The Accountability Project won a national Sigma Delta Chi award from the Society of Professional Journalists in the category of Fact Check for their spot on vehicle thefts and juvenile crime.

The Accountability Project Wins Six Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists Awards



Audio Storytelling, Broadcast First Place: Juveniles, Joyrides & Justice, TAP

Breaking News, Broadcast First Place: Eviction orders spiked in CT when federal moratorium lapsed, TAP

Data, Broadcast Second Place: 5 things to know about juvenile crime in CT, Jim Haddadin

Education, Broadcast First Place: As the new school year begins, some immunocompromised families feel left behind, Walter Smith Randolph

Health, Broadcast First Place: Help coming for undocumented immigrants trapped in CT hospitals, Jacqueline Rabe Thomas

Reporting Series, Broadcast First Place: Back to in-person school: How the pandemic is affecting CT education, TAP

Connecticut Public Wins Two Public Media Journalists Association Awards

