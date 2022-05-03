© 2022 Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public Receives Awards for The Accountability Project (T.A.P.) Reporting

The Accountability Project Wins National Sigma Delta Chi Award

The Accountability Project Wins Six Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists Awards

  • Audio Storytelling, Broadcast First Place: Juveniles, Joyrides & Justice, TAP
  • Breaking News, Broadcast First Place: Eviction orders spiked in CT when federal moratorium lapsed, TAP
  • Data, Broadcast Second Place: 5 things to know about juvenile crime in CT, Jim Haddadin
  • Education, Broadcast First Place: As the new school year begins, some immunocompromised families feel left behind, Walter Smith Randolph
  • Health, Broadcast First Place: Help coming for undocumented immigrants trapped in CT hospitals, Jacqueline Rabe Thomas
  • Reporting Series, Broadcast First Place: Back to in-person school: How the pandemic is affecting CT education, TAP

Connecticut Public Wins Two Public Media Journalists Association Awards