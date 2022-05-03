Connecticut Public Receives Awards for The Accountability Project (T.A.P.) Reporting
The Accountability Project Wins National Sigma Delta Chi Award
- Connecticut Public's The Accountability Project won a national Sigma Delta Chi award from the Society of Professional Journalists in the category of Fact Check for their spot on vehicle thefts and juvenile crime.
The Accountability Project Wins Six Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists Awards
- Audio Storytelling, Broadcast First Place: Juveniles, Joyrides & Justice, TAP
- Breaking News, Broadcast First Place: Eviction orders spiked in CT when federal moratorium lapsed, TAP
- Data, Broadcast Second Place: 5 things to know about juvenile crime in CT, Jim Haddadin
- Education, Broadcast First Place: As the new school year begins, some immunocompromised families feel left behind, Walter Smith Randolph
- Health, Broadcast First Place: Help coming for undocumented immigrants trapped in CT hospitals, Jacqueline Rabe Thomas
- Reporting Series, Broadcast First Place: Back to in-person school: How the pandemic is affecting CT education, TAP
- Awards: Connecticut SPJ
Connecticut Public Wins Two Public Media Journalists Association Awards
- Interview category: Division AA
- The Disrupted team and Connecticut Public Radio won a second place award in the Interview category for "How astronaut Leland Melvin is using the lessons he learned in space back here at home"
- Continuing Coverage category: Division AA
- The Accountability Project won a first place award in the Continuing Coverage category for "Special Education during the pandemic."
- Awards: PMJA 2022 Award Winners
