The Wheelhouse is back with Connecticut Public Veteran Frankie Graziano at the helm

HARTFORD [March 15, 2023] - Connecticut Public is excited to announce that The Wheelhouse is coming back to Connecticut Public Radio weekly starting Wednesday, March 22 at 9 am with new host Frankie Graziano.

Originally launched in 2013 as an offshoot of the weekday morning talk show, Where We Live, The Wheelhouse became known as the go-to place for in-depth, watercooler conversation about politics in Connecticut. With a rotating panel of journalists and analysts, The Wheelhouse explored budget issues, critical legislation and insight into the happenings at our capitol.

The show remained on the air until 2021 and is now back by popular demand.

Connecticut Public surveyed the audience and heard loud and clear that The Wheelhouse is an essential program that helps make sense of what is going on in Connecticut politics. So, Connecticut Public is bringing it back, now hosted by long-time reporter Frankie Graziano. We'll hear from well-known political reporters and analysts, but also expand our format to include more local and national perspectives.

"I hope that [listeners] feel like it's accessible and that they can participate in the conversation. I also hope that it's easy to understand and that listeners feel like they're actively participating in politics,” Graziano said in a recent interview discussing what he hopes listeners take away from The Wheelhouse.

Frankie joined Connecticut Public in 2012 as part of the CPTV sports production team. In 2016, he moved to the newsroom, as a breaking news reporter, focusing on politics, covering elections and holding lawmakers accountable. He’s also covered some of the biggest stories in the state over the past six years including Puerto Rican evacuees moving to Connecticut after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, landmark police reform in Connecticut following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and a trial where families of Sandy Hook School shooting victims sought justice from a conspiracy theorist that told lies about the shooting.

"Frankie is perfectly positioned to build upon the success we’ve had with The Wheelhouse. He has the ability to shine a light on local politics and Connecticut issues, brought to life through lively, intellectual conversation,” said Catie Talarski, Senior Director of Storytelling at Connecticut Public. “He’s approachable, he can bring a sense of levity that is often needed to compliment the hard-hitting news.”

A Torrington native, Frankie now lives in Glastonbury with his wife Colleen and two children Charlie and Annie.

The Wheelhouse will air live Wednesdays at 9 am and re-air at 8 pm starting March 22 and is available anytime at ctpublic.org/wheelhouse or wherever you get your podcasts.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million citizens each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.