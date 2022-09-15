This Week’s Secretary of the State and 5th Congressional Debates to Conclude the Connecticut Public and Connecticut League of Women Voters 2022 Debate Series

U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial Debates Canceled Due to Candidate Non-Participation

HARTFORD, CT – (October 18, 2022) – Tonight’s Secretary of the State Debate at the University of Hartford and Thursday’s 5th Congressional Debate at Central Connecticut State University will bring the Connecticut Public and the League of Women Voters of Connecticut (LWVCT) 2022 debate series to a close.

The debate series was the first of its kind with the goal of distributing important candidate conversations ahead of the midterm election, free to the public via Connecticut Public’s broadcast and digital platforms. Debates were scheduled for qualifying candidates for all of Connecticut’s five congressional districts, the Secretary of the State, U.S. Senate and Governor.

Unfortunately, incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Governor Ned Lamont’s campaigns turned down the invitations to their respective debates, which were scheduled for next week at Fairfield University.

“We have been thrilled with the level of interest and participation in these debates, which were all held at college and university campuses throughout Connecticut to bring students and more young people into the political process first-hand,” said Laura Smits, President of the League of Women Voters of Connecticut. “That’s what makes it all the more disappointing that Senator Blumenthal and Governor Lamont turned down this collaboration between Connecticut Public and the League—two non-profit organizations with a reputation for non-partisanships and civic engagement.”

“Two important debates are happening this week and we’ve got three under our belt, thanks to the teams at the League and Connecticut Public who made this ambitious project happen,” said Tim Rasmussen, Chief Content Officer of Connecticut Public. “We never received a clear response from the candidates for governor and U.S. Senate until this week, but we remained hopeful these important debates could go on. It’s unfortunate that we will disappoint our audience this late in the game.”

Where and when



Secretary of the State – Tuesday, October 18, 8 p.m. – University of Hartford, Lincoln Theater, West Hartford, CT, moderated by Walter Smith Randolph

5th Congressional District – Thursday, October 20, 8 p.m. – Central Connecticut State University, Torp Theatre, New Britain, CT, moderated by Frankie Graziano.

Each debate will feature a live audience and will be broadcast and streamed on Connecticut Public platforms, including CPTV, ctpublic.org, YouTube and Facebook Live, as well as the LWVCT website and YouTube channel. The debates will also be simulcast on Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR 90.5, WEDW and WVOF 88.5, WPKT 89.1 and streaming at ctpublic.org). Each debate will be moderated by Connecticut Public journalists. The debate series will also be produced as podcasts, accessible via the App Store, Google Play and other common podcast platforms.

In addition, a live stream will be offered to any media outlet or organization in the state that would like to stream the debates through their platform. For the latest information on the debates, go to www.ctpublic.org/votes

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million citizens each month through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.

About The League of Women Voters of Connecticut

The League of Women Voters of Connecticut is a nonpartisan grassroots political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. The state league, in conjunction with 22 local leagues in cities and towns across Connecticut, provides citizens with meaningful ways to support and celebrate civic engagement, and influence public policy through education and advocacy. Membership in the League of Women Voters, one of the most respected and effective grassroots organizations in the country, is open to people of all genders and ages. Our members make a visible difference by serving as community leaders using their experience to create positive, lasting change in our communities. To learn more about the League of Women Voters of Connecticut, visit www.lwvct.org.