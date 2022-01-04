© 2022 Connecticut Public

Vanessa de la Torre named one of 40 Under 40 by CT Magazine.

image of Vanessa de la Torre

Vanessa de la Torre, Executive Editor of The New England News Collaborative, has been named to the Class of 2022 40 Under 40, published by Connecticut Magazine. This year’s class of Connecticut standouts come from broad range of industries, non-profits and professions, with innovative, informed and influential leaders from all over the state.

The New England News Collaborative is a regional collaboration of nine public media stations. Vanessa de la Torre is an award-winning reporter, a graduate of Princeton University, and also a graduate of Stanford University’s Graduate Program in Journalism.

Read the article here: https://www.connecticutmag.com/the-connecticut-story/40-under-40-the-class-of-2022/article_2af00172-7a31-11ec-9ec5-afef09401d6a.html

Find out more about the New England News Collaborative.