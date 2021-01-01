Corporate Membership Program
Become a Corporate Member of Connecticut Public
BUSINESS LEADERS: Support your community as an engaged corporate citizen. Contribute to Connecticut Public’s mission to provide essential local news and outstanding educational programming — on television, radio, digital and streaming platforms.
Listing your company on the Connecticut Public Honor Roll is a prestigious and visible way to demonstrate to your employees, customers and peer organizations that you support your community.
We’re proud to provide you with recognition for your membership as a valued community partner.
YOUR SUPPORT MAKES A POSITIVE IMPACT IN OUR STATE — AND BEYOND
Every day, Connecticut Public:
- Informs your employees about their communities and their state, including trusted local, national and international news on PBS NewsHour, Frontline, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered.
- Puts Connecticut in context with daily radio shows and podcasts like Where We Live hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil, and the perennial favorite, The Colin McEnroe Show.
- Expands our perspective with thought-provoking programs like Audacious with Chion Wolf, and Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean.
- Serves as the lead station for the New England News Collaborative.
- Is accessible everywhere you need us through our on-demand and live streaming platforms, our Connecticut Public mobile app, on YouTube TV and everywhere you get podcasts.
- Supports early learning on air and online on our PBS KIDS 24/7 channel for kids 2-8, along with robust learning tools, activities and games. Empowers parents, teachers and caregivers with Learn at Home resources and supports teenagers’ critical thinking and media literacy skills with Thinkalong.org.
- Brings you award-winning PBS documentaries, dramas, science and nature programming, local food and travel shows, and so much more.
AT CONNECTICUT PUBLIC, WE EARN THE COMMUNITY’S TRUST BY STANDING WITH THE FACTS
Some facts about our organization:
- In 2021, PBS was named “America’s Most Trusted Institution” for the 18th consecutive year.
- During a time when local newsrooms are shrinking, Connecticut Public is building our journalism team, producing more relevant public affairs programming, and adding new and diverse voices to our local talk shows.
- Over the years Connecticut Public has won numerous awards for its programming on Connecticut Public Television and Connecticut Public Radio.
- Only a small portion of Connecticut Public’s funding comes from the government.
- We are community-supported public media. We rely primarily on individual donors and corporate support to serve all of Connecticut.
Want to Learn More?
Contact Nancy Bauer: nbauer@ctpublic.org or (860) 275-7202
The Connecticut Public Corporate Membership Program:
- $5,000 Patron Membership includes invitation for 2 to annual President's Luncheon and organization logo and link on ctpublic.org Honor Roll web page
- $2500 Supporter Membership includes invitation for 2 to annual President's Luncheon and organization name and link on ctpublic.org Honor Roll web page
- $1000 Friend Membership includes organization name on ctpublic.org Honor Roll web page
SEE THE COMPLETE CONNECTICUT PUBLIC CORPORATE HONOR ROLL
Corporate Memberships are annual.
YES! MY BUSINESS SUPPORTS A MORE VIBRANT, INFORMED AND CONNECTED COMMUNITY.
The Connecticut Public Honor Roll is promoted on our television channels — CPTV and Spirit; on Connecticut Public Radio; on our website, ctpublic.org and in our e-newsletters.
Your donation to Connecticut Public may be tax-deductible for your business. Consult your accountant for more information.