© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
About Connecticut PublicCorporate Support: Advertising & Sponsorship

Corporate Membership Program

Become a Corporate Member of Connecticut Public

BUSINESS LEADERS: Support your community as an engaged corporate citizen. Contribute to Connecticut Public’s mission to provide essential local news and outstanding educational programming — on television, radio, digital and streaming platforms.

Listing your company on the Connecticut Public Honor Roll is a prestigious and visible way to demonstrate to your employees, customers and peer organizations that you support your community.

We’re proud to provide you with recognition for your membership as a valued community partner.

YOUR SUPPORT MAKES A POSITIVE IMPACT IN OUR STATE — AND BEYOND

Every day, Connecticut Public:

  • Informs your employees about their communities and their state, including trusted local, national and international news on PBS NewsHour, Frontline, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered.
  • Puts Connecticut in context with daily radio shows and podcasts like Where We Live hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil, and the perennial favorite, The Colin McEnroe Show.
  • Expands our perspective with thought-provoking programs like Audacious with Chion Wolf, and Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean.
  • Serves as the lead station for the New England News Collaborative.
  • Is accessible everywhere you need us through our on-demand and live streaming platforms, our Connecticut Public mobile app, on YouTube TV and everywhere you get podcasts.
  • Supports early learning on air and online on our PBS KIDS 24/7 channel for kids 2-8, along with robust learning tools, activities and games. Empowers parents, teachers and caregivers with Learn at Home resources and supports teenagers’ critical thinking and media literacy skills with Thinkalong.org.
  • Brings you award-winning PBS documentaries, dramas, science and nature programming, local food and travel shows, and so much more.
CTPublic-source-of-truth.png

AT CONNECTICUT PUBLIC, WE EARN THE COMMUNITY’S TRUST BY STANDING WITH THE FACTS

Some facts about our organization:

  • In 2021, PBS was named “America’s Most Trusted Institution” for the 18th consecutive year.
  • During a time when local newsrooms are shrinking, Connecticut Public is building our journalism team, producing more relevant public affairs programming, and adding new and diverse voices to our local talk shows.
  • Over the years Connecticut Public has won numerous awards for its programming on Connecticut Public Television and Connecticut Public Radio.
  • Only a small portion of Connecticut Public’s funding comes from the government.
  • We are community-supported public media. We rely primarily on individual donors and corporate support to serve all of Connecticut.

Want to Learn More?

Contact Nancy Bauer: nbauer@ctpublic.org or (860) 275-7202

The Connecticut Public Corporate Membership Program:

SEE THE COMPLETE CONNECTICUT PUBLIC CORPORATE HONOR ROLL

Corporate Memberships are annual.

YES! MY BUSINESS SUPPORTS A MORE VIBRANT, INFORMED AND CONNECTED COMMUNITY.

The Connecticut Public Honor Roll is promoted on our television channels — CPTV and Spirit; on Connecticut Public Radio; on our website, ctpublic.org and in our e-newsletters.

Your donation to Connecticut Public may be tax-deductible for your business. Consult your accountant for more information.