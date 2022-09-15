Diversity Statement

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is committed to a diverse workforce, management team, governing body, and Community Advisory Board who contribute greatly to our knowledge and understanding of Connecticut’s diverse communities, and to our ability to deliver content and services that will help us attract, grow, and engage audiences and help them to achieve their full potential. We endeavor to recruit from a broad pool of candidates enabling us to hire and promote qualified candidates with a variety of cultural and ethnic backgrounds, personal experiences, and characteristics, and talents that reasonably reflect the diverse needs and interests of the communities served by Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. will continue to explore new opportunities for achieving and promoting this diversity and to monitor and evaluate our success. That means that Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. commits that it will always meet the standards of federal and state law, its Equal Employment Opportunity Policy, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s Diversity Eligibility Criteria.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is committed to ensuring that its workforce and governing boards reflect the diversity found in the communities it serves. Central to Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.’s mission, vision, and values is maintaining a governing and workplace environment which recognizes and celebrates the power of diversity. Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. strives to create and foster a supportive environment in which all individuals can be successful and reach his or her full potential within the organization.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. seeks a diverse workforce and governing body through distinct personalities and capabilities of each individual. On a personal level, the diversity of an individual is defined by his or her cultural and personal differences, as well as life and professional experiences.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. believes that diversity considerations extend beyond race and gender. The spectrum of diversity also includes disability, religious belief, age, culture, sexual orientation, physicality, education and socio- economic status.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and recruits a diverse work force and explicitly forbids discrimination or harassment on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, disability and marital status.

