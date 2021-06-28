Donor / Member Privacy Policy

The trust of Connecticut Public’s members, donors, and of the public at large is a high priority for Connecticut Public, and our policy on use of membership and donor lists reflects the belief that we are a public service accountable to the public.

Connecticut Public will not sell its donor lists at any time, and will exchange them only with non-profit groups under the stipulations outlined below. At no time and under no circumstances will Connecticut Public trade, sell, exchange or otherwise make its membership lists available to political parties, campaigns or political action groups, nor will Connecticut Public buy or otherwise secure lists from such groups.

Members and donors of Connecticut Public will be regularly informed of their right to remove their name from lists to be exchanged and such requests will be promptly honored.

Connecticut Public will control the exchange of any lists by dealing directly with the non-profit organization or by securing the written agreement of any third-party broker to adhere to Connecticut Public's policy on this matter.

Lists may be exchanged for a one-time use only and may not be used for any other purpose, including telemarketing (phone solicitation). Neither telephone numbers nor e-mail addresses will be included in exchanges. No information will be shared about members’ giving history.

Connecticut Public has shared names for one-time use with a limited number of non-profit organizations. Such list exchanges are standard fundraising practices and reduce the cost of enrolling new members.

If you are a member and wish to eliminate your name from such exchanges, or if you have any questions, feel free to contact Connecticut Public Audience Care at (860) 275-7550 or by emailing AudienceCare@ctpublic.org.