Lauren Komrosky

President & CEO

860-275-7260 · lkomrosky@ctpublic.org

Lauren Komrosky is President and Chief Executive Officer of Connecticut Public, Connecticut's statewide public media organization.

A senior executive with more than 23 years of experience spanning media, digital strategy, audience growth, and fundraising, Lauren has spent the past 11 years helping shape Connecticut Public's growth, innovation, and long-term sustainability. Prior to her appointment as CEO, she served as Chief Digital Officer, overseeing the organization's Digital, Membership, and Marketing divisions and leading enterprise efforts in audience development, revenue growth, content distribution, business intelligence, and digital transformation.

Throughout her tenure, Lauren has played a key role in expanding Connecticut Public's reach and impact, strengthening membership and philanthropic support, modernizing digital infrastructure, and advancing data-informed decision-making across the organization. She is recognized for her collaborative leadership style, commitment to innovation, and ability to bring people together around a shared vision during periods of significant change in the media landscape.

Before joining Connecticut Public in 2015, Lauren held leadership roles in marketing, digital strategy, and client services at global advertising agencies including DRAFT/FCB and Ogilvy & Mather, and later specialized in performance-based digital marketing at BusinessOnline.

Lauren holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Villanova University and has served in leadership and advisory roles across the public media system, including the PBS Executive Leadership Program, the PBS Digital Media Advisory Council, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Digital Infrastructure Advisory Group.

A Connecticut native, she lives in West Hartford with her husband, Mike, their daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, and their golden retriever, Georgia.