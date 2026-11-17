Executive Leadership
Lauren Komrosky
President & CEO
860-275-7260 · lkomrosky@ctpublic.org
Lauren Komrosky is President and Chief Executive Officer of Connecticut Public, Connecticut's statewide public media organization.
A senior executive with more than 23 years of experience spanning media, digital strategy, audience growth, and fundraising, Lauren has spent the past 11 years helping shape Connecticut Public's growth, innovation, and long-term sustainability. Prior to her appointment as CEO, she served as Chief Digital Officer, overseeing the organization's Digital, Membership, and Marketing divisions and leading enterprise efforts in audience development, revenue growth, content distribution, business intelligence, and digital transformation.
Throughout her tenure, Lauren has played a key role in expanding Connecticut Public's reach and impact, strengthening membership and philanthropic support, modernizing digital infrastructure, and advancing data-informed decision-making across the organization. She is recognized for her collaborative leadership style, commitment to innovation, and ability to bring people together around a shared vision during periods of significant change in the media landscape.
Before joining Connecticut Public in 2015, Lauren held leadership roles in marketing, digital strategy, and client services at global advertising agencies including DRAFT/FCB and Ogilvy & Mather, and later specialized in performance-based digital marketing at BusinessOnline.
Lauren holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Villanova University and has served in leadership and advisory roles across the public media system, including the PBS Executive Leadership Program, the PBS Digital Media Advisory Council, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Digital Infrastructure Advisory Group.
A Connecticut native, she lives in West Hartford with her husband, Mike, their daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, and their golden retriever, Georgia.
Joe Coss
Chief Operating Officer
(860) 275-7532 · jcoss@ctpublic.org
Joe Coss is the Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he oversees Connecticut Public broadcast operations including Engineering, IT, Traffic, as well as TV and Radio Operations. He is also responsible for leading strategic business growth initiatives such as the Public Square, a renovation project of Connecticut Public's Harford-based headquarters designed to deepen community engagement. He also led the expansion of a New Haven based studio in 2017 and Fairfield County studio in 2021.
Joe’s focus has been on refreshing company infrastructure to modernize company technology and streamline workflows. He serves as the Vice Chairman of the PBS Engineering Technology Advisory Committee (ETAC) and Treasurer of the Connecticut Broadcaster's Association.
Prior to joining the company in 2011, he worked as a freelancer in live sports production as a camera operator and director. In addition, he was the Sports Information Director at Post University, leading media strategy for 17 NCAA sports and the launch of their football program in 2010.
A lifelong Connecticut resident, Joe and his wife Heather stay active with their three sons.
Deanna Fox
Chief Underwriting Officer
(860) 275-7278 · dfox@ctpublic.org
Deanna Fox serves as Senior Vice President, Underwriting, Product and Partnerships at Connecticut Public overseeing underwriting sales, commercial partnerships as well the development of commercial digital products.
Previously, she was Senior Vice President, Sales for The Philadelphia Inquirer, a public benefit corporation, where she oversaw the advertising sales teams for local and national sales as well as programmatic revenue and events.
Deanna has worked for over 20 years with local media organizations, focusing on digital products and innovation. She has held positions throughout the United States including with Gannett, where she was one of the first digital leaders for a local market. She also oversaw sales for Advance Communications, Digital First Media and Calkins Media, where she helped launch the first streaming channel for a local print media organization in the U.S.
She serves on the Community and Communications board of the Derry Township School district and volunteers with Cocoa Packs, fighting childhood hunger.
Deanna embarked on her media career after attending Whitworth College in Spokane, WA and majoring in Accounting. She is a Washington State native, the daughter of wheat and cattle farmers and could double clutch before she graduated from high school. She and her husband Joe have 1 daughter and 2 sons.
Sonja Pasquantonio
Vice President of Human Resources, Training and Development
(860) 275-7588 · spasquantonio@ctpublic.org
Sonja Pasquantonio is the Vice President of Human Resources, Training and Development at Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. In this role she manages and oversees all aspects of a multi-faceted Human Resources function, a job that cares for 143+ employees in all worker categories. She has over 27 years of human resources experience, including two decades in various national and international roles working with government agencies.
Prior to coming to Connecticut Public, Sonja was the Human Resources Director at the State Education Resource Center a non-profit turned quasi-public agency focused on providing professional development and information dissemination in the latest research and best practices to educators, service providers, and families throughout the state, as well as job-embedded technical assistance and training within schools, programs, and districts..
Sonja is a Public Media Business Association (PMBA) board member and holds a M.A. in English Literature from Old Dominion University and a M.S. in Counseling Psychology from Capella University.
She's traveled--and lived--all over the states and internationally, but currently resides in East Granby, Connecticut with her husband, Mike, their two daughters, and one knucklehead dog.
Meg Sakellarides
Chief Financial Officer
(860) 275-7350 · msakellarides@ctpublic.org
Meg Sakellarides, Chief Financial Officer of Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc, the parent company of Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and WNPR/Connecticut Public Radio has over thirty-two years of financial management and business experience, specifically with for-profit financial services organizations and non-profit broadcasting and educational institutions. A 1986 magna cum laude graduate of the University of Connecticut with a B.S. degree in Accounting, Ms. Sakellarides is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the State of Connecticut and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
Ms. Sakellarides spent seven years as a manager with the Big 4 accounting and consulting firm of Deloitte, specializing in audit services for corporate, banking, and not-for-profit clients. Clients included Emhart Corporation, TD Bank, and the City of Hartford. After her tenure at Deloitte, Ms. Sakellarides spent five years at CIGNA Corporation, an international healthcare insurance company, where she was responsible for human resource development and training for the Financial Executive Development Program (FEDP) for accountants and actuaries. In addition, her financial responsibilities at CIGNA included leading and managing the customer service and financial operations of their Reinsurance Division. The FEDP at CIGNA is one of the country’s most prestigious financial and executive leadership programs and Ms. Sakellarides participated in that executive development program throughout her career at CIGNA.
Ms. Sakellarides has been with Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. for twenty-three years as its Chief Financial Officer and is responsible for all financial, administrative, legal and compliance matters for the Company. Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is a $20 million operation with three television stations, five radio stations, and has a wholly-owned for-profit subsidiary. While at Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., Ms. Sakellarides was selected from hundreds of applicants to participate in PBS’ inaugural class for its Diversity Training Program, a year-long executive development program held at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
Ms. Sakellarides is very active in the Hartford community and has been a Board member of several non-profit organizations, including the Connecticut Women’s Council, the Learning Corridor, Inc., and formerly the Girl Scouts of Connecticut. Ms. Sakellarides is active in the local arts community, recreational sports, and religious ministry, and currently resides in East Haddam, Connecticut with her husband, Scott Mokoski. Ms. Sakellarides and Mr. Mokoski have two adult children.
Deidre Tavera
Chief Development Officer
(860) 275-7275 · dtavera@ctpublic.org
Deidre Tavera serves as Chief Development Officer at Connecticut Public overseeing institutional advancement efforts including leadership giving and major gifts, grants and foundations and legacy giving.
Previously, Deidre was Chief Engagement and Partnership Officer for Hartford Public Schools leading strategic and program planning, community partnerships, internal and external communications, fund development and grants management.
Deidre has worked for 30 years with many nonprofit and community-based organizations overseeing educational programming, community relations, marketing and communications, organizational development, fundraising, and board governance. As a senior leader at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts she led strategic planning efforts, designed an award-winning arts education program and a community venture to reach the elder market and initiated the start-up of a human resources department. As a consultant, she worked with over 30 nonprofit organizations facilitating planning and community discussions designed to advance the missions and improve service delivery and partnerships with stakeholders.
Deidre received a B.A. in Psychology from St. Michael’s College and an M.A. in Communication from the University of Hartford. She studied in Madrid, Spain and worked as an EFL teacher at the American Language Institute in Lisbon, Portugal. Deidre is a Board member of Hartford Performs and Hartford Promise, is a Corporator of the Hartford Public Library, Past Chair of the Women and Girls’ Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation and served on the St. Michael’s College Board of Trustees and National Alumni Board.
Vanessa de la Torre
Chief Content Officer
(860) 275-7257 · vdelatorre@ctpublic.org
Vanessa de la Torre is Chief Content Officer at Connecticut Public, overseeing all content with a mission to inform, educate and inspire diverse audiences across the state, including on radio, television and our organization’s 60-plus digital platforms.
Since 2020, she has also led the New England News Collaborative, a regional hub of top public media stations producing news and in-depth storytelling throughout New England.
Previously, de la Torre was a reporter for Connecticut Public and the public radio collaborative Sharing America, covering issues of race, identity and culture.
Before joining the public media world, de la Torre wrote for newspapers such as the Hartford Courant, where her investigative storytelling on Hartford education won regional and national awards. She also was part of the Courant team that was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting.
De la Torre grew up in El Centro, Calif., a desert town near the U.S.-Mexico border, and is a graduate of Princeton University. She received her master's degree from Stanford University’s Graduate Program in Journalism. More recently, de la Torre has served on the board of the award-winning New England chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
Missy DiNunno
Vice President of Community Engagement
(860) 275-7300 · mdinunno@ctpublic.org
Missy DiNunno is the Vice President of Community Engagement at Connecticut Public. She leads the organization’s statewide engagement strategy, builds partnerships with community, cultural, and educational organizations, and oversees programming for The Public Square as a hub for civic and cultural connection.
Missy brings more than 20 years of experience creating gathering places that bring Connecticut residents together. Most recently, as Executive Director of The Children’s Museum Group in West Hartford, she led strategy, fundraising, and culturally responsive programming for children and families across the Greater Hartford region. Before that, as the first full-time Executive Director of Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center, she transformed the venue into an award-winning community destination, expanding its events and revenue while building strong relationships with town leaders and community partners.
Earlier in her career, Missy held leadership roles at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven and spent 14 years at The Bushnell in Hartford, where she produced large-scale public events, led a volunteer corps of more than 700 people, and launched The Bushnell’s first sensory-friendly performance series.
Missy holds a B.A. in Communications from Marist College and is a proud inductee of the Marist College Theater Hall of Fame. She lives in Southington with her two daughters and their cute but crazy dog, Vinnie.
Brendan Foley
Vice President, Membership and Communications
(860) 275-7506 · bfoley@ctpublic.org
Brendan Foley is the Vice President, Membership and Communications.
Brendan leads the team responsible for a far-reaching, multichannel fundraising program that supports the mission to inform, educate, and inspire the people of Connecticut. He also oversees efforts to raise awareness about Connecticut Public’s award-winning programs, events, and community events. Brendan also serves on PBS’s Development Advisory Council (DAC) and PBS’s Digital Fundraising Cohort.
Before joining Connecticut Public in 2021, Brendan served as the director of communications for the Morehead-Cain Foundation, the preeminent undergraduate scholarship program in the United States. He also has more than a decade of journalism experience, producing award-winning broadcasts in Syracuse, NY; Raleigh-Durham, NC; Boston, MA; and Albany, NY.
Brendan lives in Southington with the love of his life and best friend, Jenna, and their terribly behaved rescue dog, Jack.
Susan Bell
Vice President, Digital Services and Sponsorships
(860) 275-7506 · sbell@ctpublic.org
Susan Bell is the Vice President, Digital Services and Sponsorships.
Susan manages the development and launch of new digital platforms that help bring Connecticut Public’s storytelling to new audiences, as well as oversee the growing of its corporate support and underwriting operations. She joined Connecticut Public in 2021 as the Senior Director, Digital Services Bureau.
Before joining Connecticut Public, Susan was a Senior Product Manager at TownNews, where she oversaw the integration of an OTT and mobile app product line into the company’s development operations, offering local news organizations across the country new ways to reach audiences.
Susan lives in Jacksonville, FL, with her husband, Michael, and their very spoiled four-legged “child,” Marley. Together they have six grown kids, all living their best lives.
Emily Caswell
Administrative Services Manager and Board Liaison
(860) 275-7222 · ecaswell@ctpublic.org
Emily Caswell is the Administrative Services Manager and Board Liaison at Connecticut Public, a position she assumed in 2023.
Emily has built a diverse background in media, marketing, and communications through positions with organizations throughout New England. Prior to her current position at Connecticut Public, she held several roles at the organization spanning communications, digital operations, and audience engagement.
A Connecticut native, Emily holds a Bachelor of Arts in English with a concentration in Writing from Central Connecticut State University and a Master of Arts in Integrated Marketing Communication from Marist College.