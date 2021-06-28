Connecticut Public welcomes contributions that provide overall support for our journalism, special programming, educational resources and engagement initiatives. In addition, there are opportunities for directed gifts to specific campaigns or projects. Leadership Circle donors are encouraged to consider the following areas of investment that align with our strategic priorities.

As always, representatives of the Institutional Advancement team are available to answer any questions or assist you with structuring your gift to achieve optimal impact and your goals.

EXPANDED JOURNALISM, ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS, CORE PROGRAMMING & EDUCATIONAL INITIATIVES

Connecticut Public has a long history of providing content that informs, educates and inspires - on radio, TV and now on digital platforms, and we continue to build on that legacy.

From local radio programs such as Where We Live and The Colin McEnroe Show to national programs such as Fresh Air and On Point, audiences turn to Connecticut Public for reliable news and information. Television viewers enjoy programs ranging from PBS NewsHour, Masterpiece, Antiques Roadshow and Frontline to beloved children’s shows like Daniel Tiger, Wild Kratts and Arthur. As Connecticut’s public media source, students, families and educators look to us to provide trusted educational resources.

At a time when so many news operations are shrinking, Connecticut Public is committed to growing its newsroom with journalists who bring the highest integrity and expertise and seek to better understand underreported communities and topics.

To meet diverse audience needs, we now offer more local programming while continuing to bring trusted and beloved national programming from PBS and NPR. Original programming from Connecticut Public has taken off with several multiplatform shows that take a fresh approach to connecting with audiences. Seasoned, Audacious, CUTLINE, Common Ground, Where ART Thou, Re:source:ful and Disrupted seek to engage people around topics that we know they care most about – food, modern lifestyle, public affairs, art and politics.

Donors at a minimum of $1,000 join the Leadership Circle.

JOURNALISM INITIATIVES: The Accountability Project

The Accountability Project is an organizational commitment to building an investigative unit consisting of a team of three journalists: an investigative editor, an investigative reporter and a data reporter. Areas of potential investigation include health, education, the environment, the economy, business and local government. Giving Opportunity: TAP is supported through a special $2 million fundraising campaign with donor recognition opportunities. Multi-year gifts are welcome. Please contact Deidre Tavera at dtavera@ctpublic.org or (860) 275-7275 to learn more. Report for America

To grow our dynamic team of reporters, we entered a competitive process with Report for America (RFA) and have been selected as an RFA newsroom. RFA is a national program that places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. An initiative of The GroundTruth Project, Report for America addresses an urgent need for journalism at a time when news deserts are widening across the country. Connecticut Public is now proud to host three RFA reporters: one focusing on the Naugatuck Valley, another on Latino communities throughout the state and one covering housing and housing equity throughout the state and based in Fairfield County. We are focusing on local communities and linking policies and issues to the individuals and families they impact. Giving Opportunity: Support for CT Public’s Report for America effort can be provided for general support or for specific areas of focus: Latino community coverage, Naugatuck Valley reporting and/or Housing coverage. Find out more by contacting a member of our Leadership Giving team. Special Projects

Throughout any given year, special projects and opportunities present themselves and offer opportunity for donors and grantors to support the project. Two current examples including the production of a documentary on the 1989 Sheff v. O’Neill lawsuit which sought to desegregate schools in the city of Hartford and beyond. The documentary will explore the ramifications of Sheff v. O'Neill from the perspectives of the students, families, educators, policy makers and others who lived through the experience and the impact of the lawsuit on their education and on their lives. Another project, Raised Voices are short-form digital videos with local musicians who reflect the diversity of our state. Videos include interviews with local artists followed by a performance in a special community location. Giving Opportunity: Overall support is welcome. Donors at a minimum of $1,000 join the Leadership Circle. Higher level contributions may receive special recognition through Connecticut Public platforms. CUTLINE

An hour-long monthly television production, CUTLINE is Connecticut Public’s deep dive into current issues, ideas, and events that are most on our minds in Connecticut. From the serious to the sublime, CUTLINE convenes the state’s leading experts, activists, journalists, and thinkers around topics affecting our families, workplaces, and communities CUTLINE’s goal is to evoke thoughtful civic discourse and engage a more informed populace. Trusted and familiar hosts from Connecticut Public news and talk shows – including Diane Orson, Ray Hardman, Lucy Nalpathanchil, John Henry Smith, and others – lead balanced, insightful, and thoughtful discussions. CUTLINE offers deeper discovery into a single issue or topic, leaving viewers more informed and more engaged with their state and their community. Giving Opportunity: Overall support is welcome. Donors at a minimum of $1,000 join the Leadership Circle. Higher level contributions may receive special recognition through Connecticut Public platforms. PBS KIDS & EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES:

As part of “The Nation’s Largest Classroom,” Connecticut Public feeds the curiosity and empowers the minds of Connecticut’s children and youth. We enrich their learning with outstanding educational programs while providing trusted resources for parents, teachers, and caregivers. PBS KIDS 24/7:

With a TV channel, a free live stream on digital platforms, and an interactive gaming feature, CPTV’sPBS Kids 24/7 multiplatform service is a triple play that supports our mission to reach all children in our state with high-quality educational content. The PBS Kids 24/7 channel reaches an audience that is distinct from our primary CPTV PBS Kids daypart programming. Learn At Home Distance Learning Resources

Connecticut Public has curated a multimedia treasure trove of educational (and entertaining!) content, resources and ideas that are especially useful for distance-learning and independent study. Find them all at ctpublic.org/learn-at-home. The "Learning Snacks” Newsletter

Each week, we pack up a fresh variety of “Learning Snacks” that focus on an educational theme or current issue in the news, and deliver them via email to parents, educators and after-school programs. INTERNSHIPS: Connecticut Public is dedicated to building the journalism and communications field by designing paid internships for college students and early-career journalists. We provide hands-on work and professional development experiences in our radio, news, marketing, and digital departments. Working alongside top professionals in the field, interns are exposed to meaningful work in:

Radio broadcasting

News writing, gathering, production and engineering

Talk show and podcast writing, production and engineering

Marketing and branding communications and campaigns

Data analytics and digital media arts and production Interns benefit from real-world media experience as they embark on careers, and in turn, Connecticut Public benefits from the creativity, curiosity, and energy that interns bring. This reciprocal relationship is practiced throughout the organization and makes for a valuable experience on both sides. Giving Opportunity: Fund a Named Internship: Named internships require a minimum donor commitment of $15,000 or $5,000 per year for three years. To foster personal connections between interns and internship donors, Connecticut Public arranges meet and greets between interns and donors who fund internships. Donors who fund named internships receive special recognition in several ways. Find out more by contacting a member of our Leadership Giving team.

REGIONAL COLLABORATIVE JOURNALISM

The New England News Collaborative (NENC)

The NENC is a 9-station consortium of public media newsrooms reporting stories that are shared and broadcast across New England. Connecticut Public serves as the hub, fiduciary station. Vanessa de la Torre is the New England News Collaborative’s executive editor.

The NENC’s multimedia coverage delves into climate change and clean energy; racial inequality and immigration; and the impacts of the pandemic on people, businesses and schools in the region.

The mission of the New England News Collaborative is to produce impactful multimedia journalism that informs and empowers audiences to become change agents in their communities.

Five years from now, public media throughout New England will have doubled its current loyal audience, all while expanding the ways we tell stories to serve a wider range of listeners, readers, viewers and members who reflect New England’s diversity.

This vision will be achieved through a new, broad-based initiative from the NENC to strengthen our story-sharing and with diversity at the center of our work and as a means to our sustainability. This effort will include building new capacity in professional development, systems and research necessary for all NENC stations to excel in local and regional storytelling on different platforms, including radio, video and digital.

PLANNED GIVING: THE LEGACY SOCIETY

For nearly 60 years, Connecticut Public programming has evolved and changed, and members of The Legacy Society have been there with us every step of the way. Whether looking to preserve the educational programs that donors and their families love, or make a difference in shaping the future of public media, planned gifts of any size help to sustain the TV, radio, digital, education and outreach programs that Connecticut Public is known for.

The next 60 years will bring new challenges and opportunities. We invite you to be part of the dynamic future of public media in Connecticut. All planned gifts are added to Connecticut Public’s Endowment Fund unless otherwise specified making your contribution a truly lasting legacy.

There are a variety of ways your legacy gift can not only support Connecticut Public, but also provide benefits to you and your loved ones in the form of tax savings, income in your retirement years and a number of other financial benefits. Federal tax laws provide numerous advantages that make charitable giving attractive and beneficial.

If you have already included Connecticut Public in your estate plans, please let us know. We would like to honor and recognize your generosity as a member of the Legacy Society.

Connecticut Public’s Donor Relations & Planned Giving Manager, Lisa Wrubleski, is happy to schedule a call or meeting to answer your questions and discuss your options. We can work with you and your financial advisors to help plan your legacy of support for public media.

Questions? Please Contact Our Team: