Connecticut Public’s Institutional Advancement team supports the mission of Connecticut Public by creating meaningful relationships with donors and grantors to align their passions and interests with Connecticut Public funding priorities. By working closely with individuals and granting organizations, the Institutional Advancement team seeks to determine the best opportunity for donor support and to engage donors and funders in the work of Connecticut Public.

Deidre M. Tavera, Chief Development Officer

dtavera@ctpublic.org · (860) 275-7275

As Connecticut Public’s Chief Development Officer, Deidre Tavera oversees the institutional advancement team’s efforts in leadership giving, major gifts, grants and foundations and legacy giving. She has over 30 years of experience working with nonprofit organizations overseeing fund development, strategic planning, community outreach and board governance to advance the missions and improve service delivery and partnerships with stakeholders. Deidre is both a Connecticut Public leadership donor and sustaining member who loves to work with donors in shared effort to support the organization.

Holly Winters, Director of Major Gifts

hwinters@ctpublic.org · (860) 275-7344

As Connecticut Public’s Director of Major Gifts, Holly works closely with individuals and families identifying giving opportunities that align with donor’s passions. Holly has a long career in philanthropy throughout the state and region working in organizations ranging from higher education to those focused on the environment. Holly has devoted herself to helping organizations change the world and working with others to fulfill transformational missions.

Lisa Wrubleski, Donor Relations & Planned Giving Manager

lwrubleski@ctpublic.org · (860) 275-7250

Lisa has nearly 25 years of experience in fundraising and estate planning, with the last five at Connecticut Public. As the Donor Relations & Planned Giving Manager, Lisa is responsible for cultivating, stewarding, and expanding the relationships between our organization and its donors by providing extraordinary service to donors and exceeding expectations in the areas of maintaining and managing donor information. Lisa also works with donors who would like to recognize Connecticut Public in their estate plans.

Stephanie Schenkel, Director of Institutional Advancement

sschenkel@ctpublic.org · (860) 275-7249

With experience in public media, development and grantmaking, Stephanie seeks to identify funder needs and find alignments with existing and future Connecticut Public content. Stephanie also helps to manage the budget and personnel functions for the Institutional Advancement team as well as to track departmental metrics. Stephanie began her career with the United Way and has worked in development for Literacy Volunteers of Greater Hartford and as the Director of Operations for Achievement First.

