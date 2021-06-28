Connecticut Public’s Legacy Society recognizes the visionary leadership of donors who have made provisions in their estate plans to power the future of public media, and enrich the lives of generations to come, through a legacy gift.

Legacy Society donors enjoy the member benefits of our Leadership Givers. Our Manager of Leadership and Planned Giving, Lisa Wrubleski, will work with you to answer any questions and support your philanthropic needs. Legacy Society donors are acknowledged in various organizational materials (if desired) and are personally welcomed with gratitude by our President and CEO, Mark G. Contreras.

There are several ways to make a legacy gift:



Bequests of funds or property provided through a will or living trust.

Planned gifts such as charitable gift annuities or charitable remainder trusts.

Life insurance policies or qualified retirement plans that name Connecticut Public as a beneficiary.

When a donor informs Connecticut Public that they have included us in their estate plans, they are encouraged to fill out a commitment form and provide documentation of their intentions. Of course, if plans change, donors may revise their plans at any time.

Legacy Society members are free to designate how their gift is applied for use. Unless otherwise specified, all planned gifts are added to Connecticut Public’s Endowment Fund.

As some of our most valued and important supporters, Legacy Society donors are recognized for their foresight and their deep spirit of caring that the mission of public media is passed on to future generations.

Benefits of your Support

Every year, more donors are discovering the benefits of supporting Connecticut Public through their estate plans. These donations can offer many advantages:



Reduced estate taxes

Provide a life income stream

Allow you to make a larger gift than you thought possible

Receive a current income tax deduction

Reduce or avoid capital gains tax

Please consult your tax advisor for specific advice on your estate planning.

If you are considering making a legacy gift, we encourage you to start by arranging a personal conversation with Lisa Wrubleski, Manager of Leadership and Planned Giving. Contact lwrubleski@ctpublic.org or call (860) 275-7250.

If you have already included Connecticut Public in your estate plans, please let us know. Information will be kept confidential and we respect any desire to remain anonymous.

Connecticut Public’s Federal Tax ID number is 06-0758938.

We encourage you to contact any member of our Institutional Advancement Team for more information: