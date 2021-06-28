Connecticut Public’s Visionary Society was created as a way to recognize and thank donors who have made provisions in their estate plans for a gift to Connecticut Public, recognizing that the gift may be postponed until after their lifetime. Visionary Society donors create a perpetual legacy for our organization, ensuring that public media will inform and enrich the lives of many generations to come.

Visionary gifts can be structured as bequests of funds or property provided through a will or living trust; planned gifts such as charitable gift annuities or charitable remainder trusts; or life insurance policies and qualified retirement plans that name Connecticut Public as a beneficiary.

Manager of Donor Relations and Planned Giving, Lisa Wrubleski, will work with you to answer any questions and support your philanthropic goals.

Donors who become members of the Visionary Society can be certain the future of public media will profit from their foresight and generosity. Members’ names are listed in various materials, unless they request that their intentions be kept confidential. From time to time, selected Visionary Society members will also be featured, with their permission, in planned giving articles in our publications.

Upon expressing their intentions, donors receive letters of acknowledgment and gratitude from our organization and specifically from our President and CEO, Mark Contreras.

Membership

There are several ways by which donors become Visionary Society members. They include:

Bequest A provision of one’s estate plan (will or living trust) that includes Connecticut Public as a beneficiary. Examples of this are:



Specific bequest of money or property;

Residual bequest of the remainder of the estate after specific bequests;

Contingent bequest (gift occurs only if named beneficiaries die before the donor).

Planned Gift An irrevocable gift that provides a donor (and/or others) with a life income or other benefits and specifies Connecticut Public as the charitable beneficiary.

Life Insurance A donor may:



Take out a policy naming Connecticut Public as the beneficiary (which is revocable):

Take out a policy naming Connecticut Public as owner and beneficiary, (which is irrevocable); or

Change the provisions of an existing policy, by naming Connecticut Public as the beneficiary of the policy or by transferring ownership of the policy to our organization.

Qualified Retirement Plan A tax-deferred retirement plan [IRA, 401(k), 403(b) etc.] is a great way to provide for retirement years, and reflects wise planning. However, as much as 80% of its remaining principal value can be taken in taxes upon death when a natural heir or other person is named as beneficiary. Persons who select Connecticut Public as the beneficiary can avoid all those taxes, and can leave other, lower-taxed assets to family members. Your plan administrator can provide the beneficiary designation forms needed.

Authentication

When donors inform us they have included us in their estate plans, they are encouraged to fill out a commitment form and provide documentation of their intentions. Such documentation would include a copy of the will or living trust (or at least the portion pertaining to the Connecticut Public bequest) or, in the case of life insurance, retirement plan or life income plan, a copy of the beneficiary designation.

Donor Information

Everyone has a life story. Donors are encouraged to share their story with us, by filling out and returning a donor testimonial form. This will be placed in their permanent file at Connecticut Public and will be made available to be used in marketing materials, serving as a reflection of your values and an inspirational message to those considering doing the same.

Gift Designation

Visionary Society members, like all donors to Connecticut Public, are free to designate the area(s) within our organization where their gift is to be used and applied. All planned gifts will be added to Connecticut Public’s Endowment Fund unless otherwise specified.

BENEFITS OF PREPARING AN ESTATE PLAN

Planned Giving donations may offer many advantages for the donor including:



Reducing real estate taxes

Providing a life income stream

Enabling a larger gift

Receiving a current income tax deduction

Reducing or avoiding capital gains tax

Please consult your tax advisor for specific advice on your estate planning.

By preparing an estate plan, you’re safeguarding more than just matters of finances and inheritance, you’re also guiding future health decisions, providing for loved ones, and creating your legacy. A few simple steps today will give you peace of mind tomorrow by ensuring you and your loved ones are well protected. Your estate plan can also be used to support charitable causes that matter most to you, such as the quality programs and educational services offered to our community by this station.

Join other loyal public media supporters by requesting your FREE organizer, and then get your estate plan off the ground.

If you are considering making a legacy gift, we encourage you to start by arranging a personal conversation with Lisa Wrubleski, Donor Relations & Planned Giving Manager. Contact lwrubleski@ctpublic.org or call (860) 275-7250.

If you have already included Connecticut Public in your estate plans, please let us know.

Information will be kept confidential and we respect any desire to remain anonymous.

Connecticut Public’s Federal Tax ID number is 06-0758938.

We encourage you to contact any member of our Institutional Advancement Team for more information: