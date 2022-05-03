If you have an Amazon Alexa-enabled device, you can listen to Connecticut Public Radio's live stream with a few simple voice commands.

Common devices supported include the Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Show, and Fire TV, as well as devices from other manufactuers such as the Sonos One.

Required Enable the skill

To use the skill, you have to perform a one-time step of enabling it. After it's enabled, it will be available on all Alexa devices tied to your Amazon account — you don't need to enable it manually on every device.

The easiest way to enable the skill is to say:

"Alexa, enable Connecticut Public Radio"

If it worked, the skill should automatically launch and the live stream should start playing.

If enabling the skill by voice didn't work, read on below for alternative methods of enabling.

Alternative Method Enable the skill

If you weren't able to enable the skill by using your voice, you can enable the skill by going to the official Alexa Store and clicking "Enable" under "Get this Skill."

Official Alexa Store »

Alternatively, you can click here to automatically enable and launch the skill on your Alexa-enabled devices without needing to visit the Alexa Store first.

Daily usage Playing the live stream

After you enable the skill, you can launch the skill and play the live stream at any time by saying:

"Alexa, play Connecticut Public Radio"

If you're using an Alexa device with a screen, such as a tablet or television, you will also see an audio player interface (shown here.)

You can control the stream with basic commands such as "Alexa, stop", Alexa, pause", and "Alexa, resume."

Daily usage Find out what's currently playing

Don't know what program or show is currently playing on-air? No problem, ask the skill!

If you're using an Alexa device with a screen, such as a tablet or television, you will also see this data displayed on the screen — in addition to what's coming up next.

"Alexa, ask Connecticut Public Radio what's on"