WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.

What's On Your Mind? Give Us A Call

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published September 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM EDT
phone_calls_liana_kyle.jpg
Liana_Kyle
/
Creative Commons

We've got no guests today. It's you and Colin and whatever is on your mind.

There's a lot we could talk about. There's the 2020 election, why President Trump isn't sure what a Category 5 hurricane is, whether gun control measures beyond the introduction of the death penalty will come from this weekend's shootings in Texas, both top seeds are out of the US Open, and why a Tennessee school wants to ban Harry Potter books. 

But we're interested in what you want to talk about. It could be very different. To some degree, this is an experiment to see if we're focusing on what's really important to you. 

Give us a call: 888-720-9677 (which is 888-720-WNPR) and tell us what we're missing. 

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show. 

Arts & CulturegunsentertainmentpoliticiansThe Scramblesports
