The Nose On The 533 New Words In The Dictionary And The Historic Bomb That Is 'The Goldfinch'

Merriam-Webster has added 533 new words to its dictionary. Words like "deep state," "pickleball," "escape room," and "Bechdel test." My favorite is probably "fatberg." But there's a particular new dictionary entry that The Nose is specifically interested in: "dad joke."

Also this week: The Nose tackles what we're pretty sure is its first certifiable bomb ever. The new movie adaptation of The Goldfinch opened last weekend on more than 2,500 screens at #8 at the domestic box office. It took in a little over $2.6 million. It is the sixth-worst opening for a release that wide in the history of movies.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks

- Producing associate at TheaterWorks Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

- An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.