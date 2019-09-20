© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Nose On The 533 New Words In The Dictionary And The Historic Bomb That Is 'The Goldfinch'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published September 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM EDT
1 of 2
Nicole Kidman and Ansel Elgort in 'The Goldfinch.'
Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
2 of 2
Irene Papoulis, Taneisha Duggan, Colin McEnroe, Carolyn Paine.
Chion Wolf

Merriam-Webster has added 533 new words to its dictionary. Words like "deep state," "pickleball," "escape room," and "Bechdel test." My favorite is probably "fatberg." But there's a particular new dictionary entry that The Nose is specifically interested in: "dad joke."

Also this week: The Nose tackles what we're pretty sure is its first certifiable bomb ever. The new movie adaptation of The Goldfinch opened last weekend on more than 2,500 screens at #8 at the domestic box office. It took in a little over $2.6 million. It is the sixth-worst opening for a release that wide in the history of movies.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks
  • Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
  • Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

Tags

Arts & CultureThe Noseentertainmenthumortelevisioncomedylanguagecelebritiesmoviespop culture
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content