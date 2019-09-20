The Nose On The 533 New Words In The Dictionary And The Historic Bomb That Is 'The Goldfinch'
Merriam-Webster has added 533 new words to its dictionary. Words like "deep state," "pickleball," "escape room," and "Bechdel test." My favorite is probably "fatberg." But there's a particular new dictionary entry that The Nose is specifically interested in: "dad joke."
Also this week: The Nose tackles what we're pretty sure is its first certifiable bomb ever. The new movie adaptation of The Goldfinch opened last weekend on more than 2,500 screens at #8 at the domestic box office. It took in a little over $2.6 million. It is the sixth-worst opening for a release that wide in the history of movies.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- SNL Fires New Cast Member Shane Gillis
- James Corden Has No Time for Bill Maher's Fat Shaming
- Piers Morgan Supports Bill Maher's Call For Fat-shaming To Make A Comeback
- Sean Spicer Appearing on Dancing With the Stars Is a Sign of the End Times
- They're Coming! Area 51 Joke Spawns Dueling Alien-Themed Parties
The organizers of one alien-themed party went their separate ways this week, leading to accusations of secrecy and poor planning.
- The US Navy just confirmed these UFO videos are the real deal
- I Was Caroline Calloway
Seven years after I met the infamous Instagram star, I'm ready to tell my side of the story.
- Ric Ocasek's Eternal Cool
- Was Ric Ocasek Actually 75?
Some sources said the Cars frontman, who died Sunday, was 70. Here's how The Times figured out the right age.
- NBCUniversal Announces 'Peacock' As The Name Of Its Streaming Service And Unveils Initial Content Lineup
- Someone Just Discovered John Milton's Copy of Shakespeare, Which Is Absolutely Bananas
- After 350 Years, Scholars Have Found Another Hidden Message in Milton's 'Paradise Lost'
- Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Announces First Dates
- Amber Heard Defends Herself Against Backlash After Posting Risque Photo on Instagram
- Friends Is a Gen X Show. Why Don't We Ever Call It That?
- Inconceivable! Rumour of The Princess Bride remake sends fans into pit of despair
- Cruel Food Brands Mangle Books For Meme Challenge. Readers Aren't Having It.
Books are doused with milk and gummed up with Gushers. Publishers, readers, bookstores and libraries resist.
GUESTS:
- Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks
- Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
- Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
