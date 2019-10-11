© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Nose On 'Joker' And 'Toy Story 4'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published October 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM EDT
1 of 2
The cast of Todd Phillips's 'Joker.' Or, no, wait. That doesn't seem right.
Disney
2 of 2
James Hanley, Pedro Soto, Colin McEnroe, Irene Papoulis.
Chion Wolf

Joker is director Todd Phillips's modern take on movies like Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy. It stars Joaquin Phoenix in the title role in what happens also to be... a Batman movie. It's been called "a gloriously daring and explosive film" and "a movie that borders on genius" but also "bleak and juvenile" and "a movie of a cynicism so vast and pervasive as to render the viewing experience even emptier than its slapdash aesthetic does."

And: Toy Story 4 is out on Blu-ray and iTunes and such this week. In its theatrical run, it became the highest-grossing G-rated movie ever made, the fifth-highest-grossing animated movie ever made, and the third-highest-grossing movie of the year so far. And it is "perhaps the bleakest (and most beautiful)" of all the Toy Story movies.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
  • Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
  • Pedro Soto - President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
