The New Haven Nose On Grumpy Marty Scorsese And 'Dolemite Is My Name'

Martin Scorsese is a grump. He doesn't like Marvel movies. He says they aren't "cinema." He says they aren't even narrative films, and "we shouldn't be invaded by it." The internet, as you can imagine, has takes.

And: The Eddie Murphy comeback is on. He appeared on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee this summer. He's hosting Saturday Night Live in December. He's got multiple standup comedy specials in the works. And right now he's starring in the briefly-in-theaters-but-hitting-Netflix-next-weekend biopic Dolemite Is My Name.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Sam Hadelman - Host of The Sam Hadelman Show on WNHH and a Fordham graduate student

- Host of on WNHH and a Fordham graduate student Cara McDonough - A freelance writer; you can read her blog at caramcduna.com

- A freelance writer; you can read her blog at caramcduna.com Brian Slattery - Arts editor for the New Haven Independent and a producer at WNHH radio

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.