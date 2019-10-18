© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The New Haven Nose On Grumpy Marty Scorsese And 'Dolemite Is My Name'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published October 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM EDT
dolemiteismyname.jpg
Netflix
/
Eddie Murphy as Rudy Ray Moore in 'Dolemite Is My Name'

Martin Scorsese is a grump. He doesn't like Marvel movies. He says they aren't "cinema." He says they aren't even narrative films, and "we shouldn't be invaded by it." The internet, as you can imagine, has takes.

And: The Eddie Murphy comeback is on. He appeared on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee this summer. He's hosting Saturday Night Live in December. He's got multiple standup comedy specials in the works. And right now he's starring in the briefly-in-theaters-but-hitting-Netflix-next-weekend biopic Dolemite Is My Name.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Sam Hadelman - Host of The Sam Hadelman Show on WNHH and a Fordham graduate student
  • Cara McDonough - A freelance writer; you can read her blog at caramcduna.com
  • Brian Slattery - Arts editor for the New Haven Independent and a producer at WNHH radio

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

Tags

Arts & CulturehistoryThe Noseentertainmenttelevisioncelebritiesmusicmoviespop culture
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content