Predictions of a paperless future go back to the 1800s. Yet, despite a dizzying array of technological alternatives to paper, those prediction have not come true.

Whether we're reading, writing, or working we just can't seem to part with paper. But how long will this last? Why are we so attached to paper? We talk with experts about our longstanding love for paper.

GUESTS:

Richard Harper - Co-Director of the Institute of Social Futures and professor of computer science at the University of Lancaster; co-author of The Myth of the Paperless Office

Mark Pitts - Executive Director, Printing-Writing Papers for the American Forest & Paper Association.

Julia Adler-Milstein - Associate Professor at the University of California, San Francisco's School of Medicine and an expert in the use of information technology in healthcare.



Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired January 18, 2018.

