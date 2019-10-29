© 2021 Connecticut Public

Predictions Of A Paperless Future

Connecticut Public Radio | By Josh Nilaya
Published October 29, 2019 at 1:52 AM EDT
Predictions of a paperless future go back to the 1800s. Yet, despite a dizzying array of technological alternatives to paper, those prediction have not come true.

Whether we're reading, writing, or working we just can't seem to part with paper. But how long will this last? Why are we so attached to paper? We talk with experts about our longstanding love for paper.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired January 18, 2018.

Arts & Culturetechnologyworkhuman behaviorconservation
Josh Nilaya
Josh is a producer for WNPR's talk shows. He has produced for Where We Live and is currently producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
