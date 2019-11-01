The Nose Watches The 'Watchmen' And Says Goodbye To Mr. Dankosky

Watchmen is a limited series of comic books that became a graphic novel in 1987 and a feature film in 2009. And now it's an HBO series from Damon Lindelof that acts as a kind of sequel to the original comics, set 34 years later.

And: Today is John Dankosky's last day at Connecticut Public after 25 years. There is just no denying that WNPR wouldn't be what it is -- and The Colin McEnroe Show wouldn't be at all -- if it weren't for Mr. Dankosky. The Nose tries to begin to come to terms.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

John Dankosky - Namesake of The Dankosky Building on heartbroken Asylum Hill in Hartford

Jeff Cohen - Connecticut Public Radio's news director, which Mr. Dankosky used to be

Sam Hatch - Co-hosts The Culture Dogs on Sunday nights on WWUH

Ned Lamont - The 89th governor of Connecticut

Dannel Malloy - The 13th chancellor of the University of Maine system; was, until this January, the 88th governor of Connecticut

Ralph Nader - Mr. Dankosky's neighbor, among other things

Lucy Nalpathanchil - Hosts Where We Live on WNPR, which Mr. Dankosky used to do

Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Chion Wolf - Our technical producer and announcer

Colin McEnroe and Tucker Ives contributed to this show.