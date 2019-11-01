The Nose Watches The 'Watchmen' And Says Goodbye To Mr. Dankosky
Regina King as Sister Knight in Damen Lindelof's HBO series, 'Watchmen.'
Sam Hatch, Colin McEnroe, Carolyn Paine, John Dankosky.
Watchmen is a limited series of comic books that became a graphic novel in 1987 and a feature film in 2009. And now it's an HBO series from Damon Lindelof that acts as a kind of sequel to the original comics, set 34 years later.
And: Today is John Dankosky's last day at Connecticut Public after 25 years. There is just no denying that WNPR wouldn't be what it is -- and The Colin McEnroe Show wouldn't be at all -- if it weren't for Mr. Dankosky. The Nose tries to begin to come to terms.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- I Showed My 7-Year-Old 'Jaws' and I Regret Nothing
Sure, horror movies can horrify children. But they can also heighten the senses and awaken the analytical mind.
- The Mainstream Media Is Not Playing Games
With its new vertical Launcher, The Washington Post is the latest big outlet to dedicate resources to covering video games in a comprehensive manner. But past efforts have failed at publications like Rolling Stone and Variety -- so why is this time going to be different?
- Game of Thrones Creators Chose a Weird Time to Confirm They Had No Idea What They Were Doing
As David Benioff and D.B. Weiss put it during a fan panel over the weekend, during the show's early days, "Everything we could make a mistake in, we did."
- Kickball Umpire Sues South Carolina Mayor, Saying He Was Fired Over a Call
A lawyer for the umpire is calling for the governor and the state attorney general to open a misconduct investigation into Michael A. Lockliear, the mayor of Moncks Corner.
- Peter Luger Used to Sizzle. Now It Sputters.
- G/O Media Tells Deadspin Staff in Leaked Memo: Stick to Sports
Sports—and sports alone—must be "the sole focus" of the website, new management said Monday in a memo obtained by The Daily Beast.
- Let's All Stop Mindlessly Clicking and Sharing Zombie Links
- Ten Years Ago, I Called Out David Letterman. This Month, We Sat Down to Talk.
It's not often that you speak truth to power and power responds, "Oops, sorry," writes former Letterman writer Nell Scovell.
- 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Gets Update for the #MeToo Era
John Legend and Kelly Clarkson replaced lyrics that some considered an allusion to date rape. Gone: "Say, what's in this drink?" New: "It's your body, and your choice."
GUESTS:
- John Dankosky - Namesake of The Dankosky Building on heartbroken Asylum Hill in Hartford
- Jeff Cohen - Connecticut Public Radio's news director, which Mr. Dankosky used to be
- Sam Hatch - Co-hosts The Culture Dogs on Sunday nights on WWUH
- Ned Lamont - The 89th governor of Connecticut
- Dannel Malloy - The 13th chancellor of the University of Maine system; was, until this January, the 88th governor of Connecticut
- Ralph Nader - Mr. Dankosky's neighbor, among other things
- Lucy Nalpathanchil - Hosts Where We Live on WNPR, which Mr. Dankosky used to do
- Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
- Chion Wolf - Our technical producer and announcer
Colin McEnroe and Tucker Ives contributed to this show.