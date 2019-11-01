© 2021 Connecticut Public

Arts & Culture

The Nose Watches The 'Watchmen' And Says Goodbye To Mr. Dankosky

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published November 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM EDT
1 of 2
Regina King as Sister Knight in Damen Lindelof's HBO series, 'Watchmen.'
Home Box Office, Inc.
2 of 2
Sam Hatch, Colin McEnroe, Carolyn Paine, John Dankosky.
Chion Wolf

Watchmen is a limited series of comic books that became a graphic novel in 1987 and a feature film in 2009. And now it's an HBO series from Damon Lindelof that acts as a kind of sequel to the original comics, set 34 years later.

And: Today is John Dankosky's last day at Connecticut Public after 25 years. There is just no denying that WNPR wouldn't be what it is -- and The Colin McEnroe Show wouldn't be at all -- if it weren't for Mr. Dankosky. The Nose tries to begin to come to terms.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • John Dankosky - Namesake of The Dankosky Building on heartbroken Asylum Hill in Hartford
  • Jeff Cohen - Connecticut Public Radio's news director, which Mr. Dankosky used to be
  • Sam Hatch - Co-hosts The Culture Dogs on Sunday nights on WWUH
  • Ned Lamont - The 89th governor of Connecticut
  • Dannel Malloy - The 13th chancellor of the University of Maine system; was, until this January, the 88th governor of Connecticut
  • Ralph Nader - Mr. Dankosky's neighbor, among other things
  • Lucy Nalpathanchil - Hosts Where We Live on WNPR, which Mr. Dankosky used to do
  • Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
  • Chion Wolf - Our technical producer and announcer

Colin McEnroe and Tucker Ives contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
