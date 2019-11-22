© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Nose On Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' And Canceling Gauguin

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published November 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST
irishman.jpg
Netflix, Inc.
/
Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman.'

The Irishman is Martin Scorsese's first gangster movie in thirteen years. It's his first feature-length film with Robert De Niro in 24 years and his first with Harvey Keitel in 31 years. It's Joe Pesci's first onscreen performance since 2010 and just his third since 1998. It's the first time any combination of Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and/or Harvey Keitel has ever worked together, and it's the first time Scorsese has ever directed Pacino.

The Irishman is also Scorsese's first film for Netflix. As such, a number of theater chains in our area are boycotting the picture. But some aren't -- and it'll be streaming right to a Netflix machine near you as of November 27, just in time for the long holiday weekend.

And: The French post-impressionist Paul Gauguin died more than 116 years ago. Is it time to cancel him?

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Tom Breen - Film critic and reporter for the New Haven Independent and host of WNHH radio's Deep Focus
  • James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
  • Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
