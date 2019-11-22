The Nose On Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' And Canceling Gauguin
The Irishman is Martin Scorsese's first gangster movie in thirteen years. It's his first feature-length film with Robert De Niro in 24 years and his first with Harvey Keitel in 31 years. It's Joe Pesci's first onscreen performance since 2010 and just his third since 1998. It's the first time any combination of Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and/or Harvey Keitel has ever worked together, and it's the first time Scorsese has ever directed Pacino.
The Irishman is also Scorsese's first film for Netflix. As such, a number of theater chains in our area are boycotting the picture. But some aren't -- and it'll be streaming right to a Netflix machine near you as of November 27, just in time for the long holiday weekend.
And: The French post-impressionist Paul Gauguin died more than 116 years ago. Is it time to cancel him?
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
GUESTS:
- Tom Breen - Film critic and reporter for the New Haven Independent and host of WNHH radio's Deep Focus
- James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
- Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.