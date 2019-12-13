America's Greatest Living Film Critic On The Year In Movies

The Nose is off this week (because, on any given day, it's entirely possible that our whole show will be off with all this impeachment nonsense going on), so David Edelstein joins Colin for the hour to talk about some of the best (and some of the worst) movies of the year.

The Irishman, Diane, Once Upon at Time... in Hollywood, Uncut Gems, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, The Lighthouse, Ad Astra, Marriage Story, The Goldfinch, and Dolemite Is My Name all get mentioned.

But which ones are the best, and which ones are the worst?

And what about Toy Story 4? Colin's got it as his favorite movie of the year. (It's #2 on my list so far.) Edelstein's got a whole other take on the Disney/Pixar sequel.

And speaking of Disney, there's some Marvel vs. movies talk here too.

GUEST:

David Edelstein - America's Greatest Living Film Critic

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.

