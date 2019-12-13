© 2021 Connecticut Public

Arts & Culture

America's Greatest Living Film Critic On The Year In Movies

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published December 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST
onceuponatimeinhollywood.jpg
Sony Pictures
/
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.'

The Nose is off this week (because, on any given day, it's entirely possible that our whole show will be off with all this impeachment nonsense going on), so David Edelstein joins Colin for the hour to talk about some of the best (and some of the worst) movies of the year.

The Irishman, Diane, Once Upon at Time... in Hollywood, Uncut Gems, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, The Lighthouse, Ad Astra, Marriage Story, The Goldfinch, and Dolemite Is My Name all get mentioned.

But which ones are the best, and which ones are the worst?

And what about Toy Story 4? Colin's got it as his favorite movie of the year. (It's #2 on my list so far.) Edelstein's got a whole other take on the Disney/Pixar sequel.

And speaking of Disney, there's some Marvel vs. movies talk here too.

GUEST:

  • David Edelstein - America's Greatest Living Film Critic

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.

Tags

Arts & Cultureentertainmentcelebritiesmoviespop culture
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
