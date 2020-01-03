© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Nose On President Obama's Year-End Lists And Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published January 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST
1 of 2
Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet in Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women.'"
Sony Pictures Entertainment
2 of 2
Carolyn Paine, Colin McEnroe, Rebecca Castellani, Cara McDonough.
Chion Wolf

President Obama's lists of his favorite books, movies, and TV shows of 2019 are out. They include a number of titles that are showing up on proper critics' lists -- The Irishman, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Parasite, Unbelievable, Watchmen, etc. -- but there are some surprises too. At the same time, here are all the books President Trump recommended in 2019.

One other movie that shows up on Obama's list is Greta Gerwig's new version of Little Women, which is being celebrated as "a cinematic achievement" and "a masterful, passionate, all-in kind of adaptation."

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca Castellani - A music writer for the Red Hook Star Revue
  • Sam Hadelman - Host of The Sam Hadelman Show on WNHH and a Fordham graduate student
  • Cara McDonough - A freelance writer; you can read her blog at caramcduna.com
  • Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

Tags

Arts & CultureThe Noseentertainmenttelevisionbookscelebritiesmusicmoviespop culture
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content