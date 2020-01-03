The Nose On President Obama's Year-End Lists And Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women'

President Obama's lists of his favorite books, movies, and TV shows of 2019 are out. They include a number of titles that are showing up on proper critics' lists -- The Irishman, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Parasite, Unbelievable, Watchmen, etc. -- but there are some surprises too. At the same time, here are all the books President Trump recommended in 2019.

One other movie that shows up on Obama's list is Greta Gerwig's new version of Little Women, which is being celebrated as "a cinematic achievement" and "a masterful, passionate, all-in kind of adaptation."

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Rebecca Castellani - A music writer for the Red Hook Star Revue

- A music writer for the Sam Hadelman - Host of The Sam Hadelman Show on WNHH and a Fordham graduate student

- Host of on WNHH and a Fordham graduate student Cara McDonough - A freelance writer; you can read her blog at caramcduna.com

- A freelance writer; you can read her blog at caramcduna.com Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

