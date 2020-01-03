The Nose On President Obama's Year-End Lists And Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women'
1 of 2
Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet in Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women.'"
Sony Pictures Entertainment
2 of 2
Carolyn Paine, Colin McEnroe, Rebecca Castellani, Cara McDonough.
Chion Wolf
President Obama's lists of his favorite books, movies, and TV shows of 2019 are out. They include a number of titles that are showing up on proper critics' lists -- The Irishman, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Parasite, Unbelievable, Watchmen, etc. -- but there are some surprises too. At the same time, here are all the books President Trump recommended in 2019.
One other movie that shows up on Obama's list is Greta Gerwig's new version of Little Women, which is being celebrated as "a cinematic achievement" and "a masterful, passionate, all-in kind of adaptation."
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- The Best (and Worst) Food Trends From the Past Decade
- The Absolute Best Way to Fry an Egg, According to 42 Tests
- A Serious Conversation With the Man Who Made Cats
- Wait, What Went Down Between John Boyega and Star Wars Fans on Twitter Last Night?
- The Game of Thrones Creators Just Departed From Their Upcoming Star Wars Trilogy
- Bumble dating app blocked Sharon Stone after users thought her profile was fake
- This Toilet Patent Makes Workers Uncomfortable Taking Long Bathroom Breaks
- KISS Frontman Gene Simmons' Cereal Hack Is Melting Down Social Media
- Adam Sandler is the uniter we need right now
- Has J.K. Rowling figured out a way to break our cancel culture?
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani - A music writer for the Red Hook Star Revue
- Sam Hadelman - Host of The Sam Hadelman Show on WNHH and a Fordham graduate student
- Cara McDonough - A freelance writer; you can read her blog at caramcduna.com
- Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.