The Nose On Megxit, The Joys (Or Agonies) Of Winter, And 'The Rise of Skywalker'
The Rise of Skywalker is the third and final movie in the third (and final?) trilogy -- the sequel trilogy in the trilogy of trilogies -- in the main, so-called "Skywalker Saga" of the Star Wars narrative. It's the eleventh Star Wars movie overall, the fifth since Disney bought Lucasfilm and took over the franchise, and the second directed by JJ Abrams (after The Force Awakens, the first of the Disney Star Wars films and the highest-grossing movie in the history of the United States). It is... somewhat divisive. The Nose weighs in.
And: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they're backing away from their role as royals.
Plus: Winter. You either hate it, or you love it.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
GUESTS:
- Rich Hollant - Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
- Edwin Krakowiak - A navy vet going to school to become a middle school algebra teacher
- Helder Mira - Multimedia producer at Trinity College and a Cinestudio board member
- Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.