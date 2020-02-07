It's The Somethingth Annual Noscars!
We've done this show every year around this time for some number of years now. Unless we missed a year or two in there somewhere. But we've probably tried to do this show for every year that The Nose has existed. Of course, we aren't really sure how many years The Nose has existed.
But the point is: The 92nd Academy Awards are this Sunday, and so this hour, it's the 2020 edition of The Noscars, which will cover movies from 2019 just like the 2020 edition of the Oscars covers movies from 2019. Or something.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Was Letterman Really Such a Bad Oscar Host? He Still Thinks So
- People Are Dipping Their Testicles in Soy Sauce, So Here's Some Science
- 'American Dirt' Has Us Talking. That's a Good Thing.
- Cards Against Humanity Bought Clickhole
- Barack Obama Is Figuring This Whole Menswear Thing Out
- Spotify is buying Bill Simmons's The Ringer to boost its podcast business
- Pete Rose uses Astros saga to ask for reinstatement
- Someone Used Neural Networks To Upscale An 1895 Film To 4K 60 FPS, And The Result Is Really Quite Astounding
- A Kobe Bryant Joke Goes Wrong, Revealing Comedy's Troll Side
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani - A music writer for the Red Hook Star Revue
- Rand Richards Cooper - A contributing editor at Commonweal who writes the "In Our Midst" column for Hartford Magazine
- James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
- Vivian Nabeta - Director of marketing and public relations for Capital Community College
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Gene Amatruda contributed to this show.