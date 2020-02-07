It's The Somethingth Annual Noscars!

We've done this show every year around this time for some number of years now. Unless we missed a year or two in there somewhere. But we've probably tried to do this show for every year that The Nose has existed. Of course, we aren't really sure how many years The Nose has existed.

But the point is: The 92nd Academy Awards are this Sunday, and so this hour, it's the 2020 edition of The Noscars, which will cover movies from 2019 just like the 2020 edition of the Oscars covers movies from 2019. Or something.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Rebecca Castellani - A music writer for the Red Hook Star Revue

- A music writer for the Rand Richards Cooper - A contributing editor at Commonweal who writes the "In Our Midst" column for Hartford Magazine

- A contributing editor at who writes the "In Our Midst" column for James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

- Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College Vivian Nabeta - Director of marketing and public relations for Capital Community College

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Gene Amatruda contributed to this show.