© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

It's The Somethingth Annual Noscars!

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published February 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST
oscars.jpg
John Eckman
/
flickr creative commons

We've done this show every year around this time for some number of years now. Unless we missed a year or two in there somewhere. But we've probably tried to do this show for every year that The Nose has existed. Of course, we aren't really sure how many years The Nose has existed.

But the point is: The 92nd Academy Awards are this Sunday, and so this hour, it's the 2020 edition of The Noscars, which will cover movies from 2019 just like the 2020 edition of the Oscars covers movies from 2019. Or something.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca Castellani - A music writer for the Red Hook Star Revue
  • Rand Richards Cooper - A contributing editor at Commonweal who writes the "In Our Midst" column for Hartford Magazine
  • James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
  • Vivian Nabeta - Director of marketing and public relations for Capital Community College

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Gene Amatruda contributed to this show.

Tags

Arts & CultureThe Noseentertainmenttelevisioncelebritiesmoviespop culture
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content