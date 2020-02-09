The Nose's Guide To The 92nd Academy Awards

Every year, The Nose almost accidentally ends up covering a broad swath of the movies that wind up being nominated for Oscars.

I was a little worried this year, though, that some nonsense that's going on with the government (and its attendant preemptions) might prevent us from seeing and talking about as many of the awards season movies as we'd like to.

It turns out that, one way or another, we somehow got to 15 Oscar-nominated films accounting for fully 71 Academy Award nominations. Phew.

These're them and those conversations neatly embedded in fancy Soundcloud format or hyperlinked for your browsing and listening convenience.

JOKER

Covered on The Nose October 11, 2019.

Nominated for 11 Academy Awards.

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff Best Achievement in Directing

Todd Phillips

Todd Phillips Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver Best Achievement in Film Editing

Jeff Groth

Jeff Groth Best Achievement in Cinematography

Lawrence Sher

Lawrence Sher Best Achievement in Costume Design

Mark Bridges

Mark Bridges Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou

Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)

Hildur Guðnadóttir

Hildur Guðnadóttir Best Achievement in Sound Mixing

Tom Ozanich, Dean A. Zupancic, Tod A. Maitland

Tom Ozanich, Dean A. Zupancic, Tod A. Maitland Best Achievement in Sound Editing

Alan Robert Murray

THE IRISHMAN

Covered on The Nose November 22, 2019 and as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.

Nominated for ten Academy Awards.

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Emma Tillinger Koskoff Best Achievement in Directing

Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Al Pacino

Al Pacino Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Joe Pesci

Joe Pesci Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Steven Zaillian

Steven Zaillian Best Achievement in Film Editing

Thelma Schoonmaker

Thelma Schoonmaker Best Achievement in Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto

Rodrigo Prieto Best Achievement in Costume Design

Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell Best Achievement in Production Design

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves Best Achievement in Visual Effects

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda, Stephane Grabli

1917

Covered on The Nose January 17, 2020.

Nominated for ten Academy Awards.

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall

Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall Best Achievement in Directing

Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns Best Achievement in Cinematography

Roger Deakins

Roger Deakins Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, Rebecca Cole

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, Rebecca Cole Best Achievement in Production Design

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)

Thomas Newman

Thomas Newman Best Achievement in Visual Effects

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy Best Achievement in Sound Mixing

Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson Best Achievement in Sound Editing

Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate

ONCE UPON A TIME... IN HOLLYWOOD

Covered on The Nose August 2, 2019 and as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.

Nominated for ten Academy Awards.

Best Motion Picture of the Year

David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino Best Achievement in Directing

Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Best Achievement in Cinematography

Robert Richardson

Robert Richardson Best Achievement in Costume Design

Arianne Phillips

Arianne Phillips Best Achievement in Production Design

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh Best Achievement in Sound Mixing

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano Best Achievement in Sound Editing

Wylie Stateman

LITTLE WOMEN

Covered on The Nose January 3, 2020.

Nominated for six Academy Awards.

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Amy Pascal

Amy Pascal Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig Best Achievement in Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran

Jacqueline Durran Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)

Alexandre Desplat

Credit Netflix Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story.'

MARRIAGE STORY

Covered as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.

Nominated for six Academy Awards.

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

Noah Baumbach, David Heyman Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Adam Driver

Adam Driver Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern

Laura Dern Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)

Randy Newman

PARASITE

Covered on The Nose November 8, 2019.

Nominated for six Academy Awards.

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Sin-ae Kwak, Bong Joon Ho

Sin-ae Kwak, Bong Joon Ho Best Achievement in Directing

Bong Joon Ho

Bong Joon Ho Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han

Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han Best International Feature Film

South Korea

Bong Joon Ho

South Korea Bong Joon Ho Best Achievement in Film Editing

Jinmo Yang

Jinmo Yang Best Achievement in Production Design

Ha-jun Lee, Won-Woo Cho

STAR WARS: EPISODE IX -- THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Covered on The Nose January 10, 2020.

Nominated for three Academy Awards.

Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)

John Williams

John Williams Best Achievement in Visual Effects

Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy, Roger Guyett

Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy, Roger Guyett Best Achievement in Sound Editing

Matthew Wood, David Acord

Credit Trice Films 'Honeyland.'

HONEYLAND

Covered as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.

Nominated for two Academy Awards.

Best International Feature Film

North Macedonia

Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov

North Macedonia Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov Best Documentary Feature

Ljubomir Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, Atanas Georgiev

TOY STORY 4

Covered on The Nose October 11, 2019.

Nominated for two Academy Awards.

Best Animated Feature Film

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away"

music and lyric by Randy Newman

AD ASTRA

Covered on The Nose September 27, 2019.

Nominated for one Academy Award.

Best Achievement in Sound Mixing

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

Covered on The Nose May 3, 2019.

Nominated for one Academy Award.

Best Achievement in Visual Effects

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, Daniel Sudick

Credit A24 Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson in Robert Eggers's 'The Lighthouse.'

THE LIGHTHOUSE

Covered as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.

Nominated for one Academy Award.

Best Achievement in Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke

Credit Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Sam Rockwell and Paul Walter Hauser in Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell.'

RICHARD JEWELL

Covered as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.

Nominated for one Academy Award.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates

ROCKETMAN

Covered on The Nose June 7, 2019.

Nominated for one Academy Award.

Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again"

music by Elton John, lyric by Bernie Taupin

While you're here, The Nose covered some of 2019's biggest Oscar snubs too:

Ari Aster's Midsommar was the year's prestige-iest horror movie.

And Ari Aster's Hereditary was last year's prestige-iest horror movie. Guess how many Academy Award noms the last two years' prestige-iest horror movies and their prestige-y horror director have amassed. Zero. It's zero.

Jordan Peele's Us was the year's highest-grossing prestige horror movie.

I'd argue that Us and its $175 million box office take have been hurt by the movie's underlying similarities to arthouse darling Parasite and by the awards success of Peele's previous outing, Get Out. Oh. And by the fact that it's a horror movie.

Dolemite Is My Name was supposed to earn Eddie Murphy his first Best Actor Oscar nom.

Just like Dreamgirls was supposed to earn Murphy his first actual Oscar. He's 0-for-2 in these situations so far.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco is the one overlooked bit of Brad Pitt's career year.

Pitt's Best Supporting Actor nomination (and likely win) is technically for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, but we all know his lead performance in Ad Astra plays a part here. There was also the thought that Pitt might garner a Best Picture nom for producing Last Black Man too (Pitt has actually won an Oscar in the Best Picture category before, for 12 Years a Slave). But... no.

Wild Rose is one of a slew of indie movies that were roundly ignored by the Academy.

It might've grabbed a Best Actress nom for Jessie Buckley (or at least a Best Song nom for one of her tunes?), but then it didn't.