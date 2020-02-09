© 2021 Connecticut Public

Arts & Culture

The Nose's Guide To The 92nd Academy Awards

By Jonathan McNicol
Published February 9, 2020
academyawards.jpg
LOREN JAVIER
/
flickr creative commons

Every year, The Nose almost accidentally ends up covering a broad swath of the movies that wind up being nominated for Oscars.

I was a little worried this year, though, that some nonsense that's going on with the government (and its attendant preemptions) might prevent us from seeing and talking about as many of the awards season movies as we'd like to.

It turns out that, one way or another, we somehow got to 15 Oscar-nominated films accounting for fully 71 Academy Award nominations. Phew.

These're them and those conversations neatly embedded in fancy Soundcloud format or hyperlinked for your browsing and listening convenience.

JOKER
Covered on The Nose October 11, 2019.
Nominated for 11 Academy Awards.

  • Best Motion Picture of the Year
    Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
  • Best Achievement in Directing
    Todd Phillips
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
    Joaquin Phoenix
  • Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
    Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
  • Best Achievement in Film Editing
    Jeff Groth
  • Best Achievement in Cinematography
    Lawrence Sher
  • Best Achievement in Costume Design
    Mark Bridges
  • Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
    Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou
  • Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
    Hildur Guðnadóttir
  • Best Achievement in Sound Mixing
    Tom Ozanich, Dean A. Zupancic, Tod A. Maitland
  • Best Achievement in Sound Editing
    Alan Robert Murray

THE IRISHMAN
Covered on The Nose November 22, 2019 and as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.
Nominated for ten Academy Awards.

  • Best Motion Picture of the Year
    Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
  • Best Achievement in Directing
    Martin Scorsese
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
    Al Pacino
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
    Joe Pesci
  • Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
    Steven Zaillian
  • Best Achievement in Film Editing
    Thelma Schoonmaker
  • Best Achievement in Cinematography
    Rodrigo Prieto
  • Best Achievement in Costume Design
    Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
  • Best Achievement in Production Design
    Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
  • Best Achievement in Visual Effects
    Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda, Stephane Grabli

1917
Covered on The Nose January 17, 2020.
Nominated for ten Academy Awards.

  • Best Motion Picture of the Year
    Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall
  • Best Achievement in Directing
    Sam Mendes
  • Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
    Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
  • Best Achievement in Cinematography
    Roger Deakins
  • Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
    Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, Rebecca Cole
  • Best Achievement in Production Design
    Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
  • Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
    Thomas Newman
  • Best Achievement in Visual Effects
    Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy
  • Best Achievement in Sound Mixing
    Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
  • Best Achievement in Sound Editing
    Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate

ONCE UPON A TIME... IN HOLLYWOOD
Covered on The Nose August 2, 2019 and as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.
Nominated for ten Academy Awards.

  • Best Motion Picture of the Year
    David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino
  • Best Achievement in Directing
    Quentin Tarantino
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
    Leonardo DiCaprio
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
    Brad Pitt
  • Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
    Quentin Tarantino
  • Best Achievement in Cinematography
    Robert Richardson
  • Best Achievement in Costume Design
    Arianne Phillips
  • Best Achievement in Production Design
    Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
  • Best Achievement in Sound Mixing
    Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano
  • Best Achievement in Sound Editing
    Wylie Stateman

LITTLE WOMEN
Covered on The Nose January 3, 2020.
Nominated for six Academy Awards.

  • Best Motion Picture of the Year
    Amy Pascal
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
    Saoirse Ronan
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
    Florence Pugh
  • Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
    Greta Gerwig
  • Best Achievement in Costume Design
    Jacqueline Durran
  • Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
    Alexandre Desplat

marriage_story.jpg
Credit Netflix
Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story.'

MARRIAGE STORY
Covered as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.
Nominated for six Academy Awards.

  • Best Motion Picture of the Year
    Noah Baumbach, David Heyman
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
    Scarlett Johansson
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
    Adam Driver
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
    Laura Dern
  • Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
    Noah Baumbach
  • Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
    Randy Newman

PARASITE
Covered on The Nose November 8, 2019.
Nominated for six Academy Awards.

  • Best Motion Picture of the Year
    Sin-ae Kwak, Bong Joon Ho
  • Best Achievement in Directing
    Bong Joon Ho
  • Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
    Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han
  • Best International Feature Film
    South Korea
    Bong Joon Ho
  • Best Achievement in Film Editing
    Jinmo Yang
  • Best Achievement in Production Design
    Ha-jun Lee, Won-Woo Cho

STAR WARS: EPISODE IX -- THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Covered on The Nose January 10, 2020.
Nominated for three Academy Awards.

  • Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
    John Williams
  • Best Achievement in Visual Effects
    Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy, Roger Guyett
  • Best Achievement in Sound Editing
    Matthew Wood, David Acord

honeyland.jpeg
Credit Trice Films
'Honeyland.'

HONEYLAND
Covered as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.
Nominated for two Academy Awards.

  • Best International Feature Film
    North Macedonia
    Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov
  • Best Documentary Feature
    Ljubomir Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, Atanas Georgiev

TOY STORY 4
Covered on The Nose October 11, 2019.
Nominated for two Academy Awards.

  • Best Animated Feature Film
    Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera
  • Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
    "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away"
    music and lyric by Randy Newman

AD ASTRA
Covered on The Nose September 27, 2019.
Nominated for one Academy Award.

  • Best Achievement in Sound Mixing
    Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano

AVENGERS: ENDGAME
Covered on The Nose May 3, 2019.
Nominated for one Academy Award.

  • Best Achievement in Visual Effects
    Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, Daniel Sudick

lighthouse.jpg
Credit A24
Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson in Robert Eggers's 'The Lighthouse.'

THE LIGHTHOUSE
Covered as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.
Nominated for one Academy Award.

  • Best Achievement in Cinematography
    Jarin Blaschke

richard_jewell.jpg
Credit Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Sam Rockwell and Paul Walter Hauser in Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell.'

RICHARD JEWELL
Covered as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.
Nominated for one Academy Award.

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
    Kathy Bates

ROCKETMAN
Covered on The Nose June 7, 2019.
Nominated for one Academy Award.

  • Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
    "I'm Gonna Love Me Again"
    music by Elton John, lyric by Bernie Taupin

While you're here, The Nose covered some of 2019's biggest Oscar snubs too:

Ari Aster's Midsommar was the year's prestige-iest horror movie.
And Ari Aster's Hereditary was last year's prestige-iest horror movie. Guess how many Academy Award noms the last two years' prestige-iest horror movies and their prestige-y horror director have amassed. Zero. It's zero.

Jordan Peele's Us was the year's highest-grossing prestige horror movie.
I'd argue that Us and its $175 million box office take have been hurt by the movie's underlying similarities to arthouse darling Parasite and by the awards success of Peele's previous outing, Get Out. Oh. And by the fact that it's a horror movie.

Dolemite Is My Name was supposed to earn Eddie Murphy his first Best Actor Oscar nom.
Just like Dreamgirls was supposed to earn Murphy his first actual Oscar. He's 0-for-2 in these situations so far.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco is the one overlooked bit of Brad Pitt's career year.
Pitt's Best Supporting Actor nomination (and likely win) is technically for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, but we all know his lead performance in Ad Astra plays a part here. There was also the thought that Pitt might garner a Best Picture nom for producing Last Black Man too (Pitt has actually won an Oscar in the Best Picture category before, for 12 Years a Slave). But... no.

Wild Rose is one of a slew of indie movies that were roundly ignored by the Academy.
It might've grabbed a Best Actress nom for Jessie Buckley (or at least a Best Song nom for one of her tunes?), but then it didn't.

