The Nose's Guide To The 92nd Academy Awards
Every year, The Nose almost accidentally ends up covering a broad swath of the movies that wind up being nominated for Oscars.
I was a little worried this year, though, that some nonsense that's going on with the government (and its attendant preemptions) might prevent us from seeing and talking about as many of the awards season movies as we'd like to.
It turns out that, one way or another, we somehow got to 15 Oscar-nominated films accounting for fully 71 Academy Award nominations. Phew.
These're them and those conversations neatly embedded in fancy Soundcloud format or hyperlinked for your browsing and listening convenience.
JOKER
Covered on The Nose October 11, 2019.
Nominated for 11 Academy Awards.
- Best Motion Picture of the Year
Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
- Best Achievement in Directing
Todd Phillips
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Joaquin Phoenix
- Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
- Best Achievement in Film Editing
Jeff Groth
- Best Achievement in Cinematography
Lawrence Sher
- Best Achievement in Costume Design
Mark Bridges
- Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou
- Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Best Achievement in Sound Mixing
Tom Ozanich, Dean A. Zupancic, Tod A. Maitland
- Best Achievement in Sound Editing
Alan Robert Murray
THE IRISHMAN
Covered on The Nose November 22, 2019 and as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.
Nominated for ten Academy Awards.
- Best Motion Picture of the Year
Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
- Best Achievement in Directing
Martin Scorsese
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Al Pacino
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Joe Pesci
- Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Steven Zaillian
- Best Achievement in Film Editing
Thelma Schoonmaker
- Best Achievement in Cinematography
Rodrigo Prieto
- Best Achievement in Costume Design
Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
- Best Achievement in Production Design
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
- Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda, Stephane Grabli
1917
Covered on The Nose January 17, 2020.
Nominated for ten Academy Awards.
- Best Motion Picture of the Year
Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall
- Best Achievement in Directing
Sam Mendes
- Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Best Achievement in Cinematography
Roger Deakins
- Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, Rebecca Cole
- Best Achievement in Production Design
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
- Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Thomas Newman
- Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy
- Best Achievement in Sound Mixing
Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
- Best Achievement in Sound Editing
Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate
ONCE UPON A TIME... IN HOLLYWOOD
Covered on The Nose August 2, 2019 and as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.
Nominated for ten Academy Awards.
- Best Motion Picture of the Year
David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino
- Best Achievement in Directing
Quentin Tarantino
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Leonardo DiCaprio
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt
- Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Quentin Tarantino
- Best Achievement in Cinematography
Robert Richardson
- Best Achievement in Costume Design
Arianne Phillips
- Best Achievement in Production Design
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
- Best Achievement in Sound Mixing
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano
- Best Achievement in Sound Editing
Wylie Stateman
LITTLE WOMEN
Covered on The Nose January 3, 2020.
Nominated for six Academy Awards.
- Best Motion Picture of the Year
Amy Pascal
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Saoirse Ronan
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Florence Pugh
- Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Greta Gerwig
- Best Achievement in Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran
- Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Alexandre Desplat
MARRIAGE STORY
Covered as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.
Nominated for six Academy Awards.
- Best Motion Picture of the Year
Noah Baumbach, David Heyman
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Scarlett Johansson
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Adam Driver
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern
- Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Noah Baumbach
- Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Randy Newman
PARASITE
Covered on The Nose November 8, 2019.
Nominated for six Academy Awards.
- Best Motion Picture of the Year
Sin-ae Kwak, Bong Joon Ho
- Best Achievement in Directing
Bong Joon Ho
- Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han
- Best International Feature Film
South Korea
Bong Joon Ho
- Best Achievement in Film Editing
Jinmo Yang
- Best Achievement in Production Design
Ha-jun Lee, Won-Woo Cho
STAR WARS: EPISODE IX -- THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Covered on The Nose January 10, 2020.
Nominated for three Academy Awards.
- Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
John Williams
- Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy, Roger Guyett
- Best Achievement in Sound Editing
Matthew Wood, David Acord
HONEYLAND
Covered as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.
Nominated for two Academy Awards.
- Best International Feature Film
North Macedonia
Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov
- Best Documentary Feature
Ljubomir Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, Atanas Georgiev
TOY STORY 4
Covered on The Nose October 11, 2019.
Nominated for two Academy Awards.
- Best Animated Feature Film
Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera
- Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away"
music and lyric by Randy Newman
AD ASTRA
Covered on The Nose September 27, 2019.
Nominated for one Academy Award.
- Best Achievement in Sound Mixing
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
Covered on The Nose May 3, 2019.
Nominated for one Academy Award.
- Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, Daniel Sudick
THE LIGHTHOUSE
Covered as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.
Nominated for one Academy Award.
- Best Achievement in Cinematography
Jarin Blaschke
RICHARD JEWELL
Covered as part of America's Greatest Living Film Critic's look at 2019 in movies.
Nominated for one Academy Award.
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates
ROCKETMAN
Covered on The Nose June 7, 2019.
Nominated for one Academy Award.
- Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again"
music by Elton John, lyric by Bernie Taupin
While you're here, The Nose covered some of 2019's biggest Oscar snubs too:
Ari Aster's Midsommar was the year's prestige-iest horror movie.
And Ari Aster's Hereditary was last year's prestige-iest horror movie. Guess how many Academy Award noms the last two years' prestige-iest horror movies and their prestige-y horror director have amassed. Zero. It's zero.
Jordan Peele's Us was the year's highest-grossing prestige horror movie.
I'd argue that Us and its $175 million box office take have been hurt by the movie's underlying similarities to arthouse darling Parasite and by the awards success of Peele's previous outing, Get Out. Oh. And by the fact that it's a horror movie.
Dolemite Is My Name was supposed to earn Eddie Murphy his first Best Actor Oscar nom.
Just like Dreamgirls was supposed to earn Murphy his first actual Oscar. He's 0-for-2 in these situations so far.
The Last Black Man in San Francisco is the one overlooked bit of Brad Pitt's career year.
Pitt's Best Supporting Actor nomination (and likely win) is technically for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, but we all know his lead performance in Ad Astra plays a part here. There was also the thought that Pitt might garner a Best Picture nom for producing Last Black Man too (Pitt has actually won an Oscar in the Best Picture category before, for 12 Years a Slave). But... no.
Wild Rose is one of a slew of indie movies that were roundly ignored by the Academy.
It might've grabbed a Best Actress nom for Jessie Buckley (or at least a Best Song nom for one of her tunes?), but then it didn't.