Arts & Culture
Real Life Survival Guide

The Nose On Valentighting, Snoop v. Gayle, And HBO's 'The Outsider'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published February 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST
theoutsider.jpeg
Home Box Office, Inc.
/
HBO's 'The Outsider.'

The Outsider is a planned 10-episode HBO miniseries based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. It airs on Sundays nights, and we're six episodes in so far. The premise is actually pretty simple: What if a guy actually were in two places at once? Then what? The ramifications of that, though, are about as complicated as you'd expect from Stephen King.

And: a look at the Gayle King/Snoop Dogg controversy, our latest edition of Carolyn Paine Explains a New Dating Term, and Netflix finally changes that one thing you've always hated... unless you didn't hate it.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks
  • Carolyn Paine- An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
  • Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
