The Nose On Valentighting, Snoop v. Gayle, And HBO's 'The Outsider'

The Outsider is a planned 10-episode HBO miniseries based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. It airs on Sundays nights, and we're six episodes in so far. The premise is actually pretty simple: What if a guy actually were in two places at once? Then what? The ramifications of that, though, are about as complicated as you'd expect from Stephen King.

And: a look at the Gayle King/Snoop Dogg controversy, our latest edition of Carolyn Paine Explains a New Dating Term, and Netflix finally changes that one thing you've always hated... unless you didn't hate it.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks

- Producing associate at TheaterWorks Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

- An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.