The Nose On Valentighting, Snoop v. Gayle, And HBO's 'The Outsider'
The Outsider is a planned 10-episode HBO miniseries based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. It airs on Sundays nights, and we're six episodes in so far. The premise is actually pretty simple: What if a guy actually were in two places at once? Then what? The ramifications of that, though, are about as complicated as you'd expect from Stephen King.
And: a look at the Gayle King/Snoop Dogg controversy, our latest edition of Carolyn Paine Explains a New Dating Term, and Netflix finally changes that one thing you've always hated... unless you didn't hate it.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Let's break down Eminem's Oscars performance, frame by frame
- These zoos will name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to an animal on Valentine's Day
- Will Disney's Theatrical Release of 'Hamilton' Be Censored?
- The broom challenge may be sweeping the nation, but it's not actually as cool as you think
- Trump tweets 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' clip that actually mocks his supporters
- Here's the 'Back to the Future' Cybertruck mashup you never knew you needed
- Well, 'The Hunt' Is Finally Going to See the Light of Day
- We Asked a Hedgehog Dentist to Explain Why Sonic's Human Teeth Are So Upsetting
- Extremely metal scientists name new species of tyrannosaur the "reaper of death"
- The world just learned of the Astros' cheating. Inside baseball, it was an open secret.
- Why C-SPAN's quirky call-in show has endured for 40 years
- Stop Giving Westminster Best in Show to the Dog With the Silliest Haircut
- You should watch everything with subtitles on
- Built on Selfies, Museum of Ice Cream Has New Mantra: No Phones
GUESTS:
- Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks
- Carolyn Paine- An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
- Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
