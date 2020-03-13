150 Million Years After Death, A Brontosaurus To Get Posture Fixed At Peabody Museum
Fossil conservator Amber Favreau works on disassembling the museum’s Brontosaurus skeleton.";
Ryan Caron King
Fossil conservator Amber Favreau works to take apart the Peabody Museum’s brontosaurus skeleton as part of the museum’s multi-million dollar renovation. ";s:
Ryan Caron King
Vanessa Rhue, Collection Manager of the Vertebrate Paleontology Division, stands between compactors containing sauropod materials in the basement of the Peabody Museum.
Ryan Caron King
Patrick Fair, who works for Research Casting International, packs Brontosaurus bones into a crate to be shipped up to Canada.
Ryan Caron King
Peter May chisels through plaster to expose the joints of the Brontosaurus at the Peabody Museum. May’s company works on dozens of skeletons a year. “They don’t get much bigger than this,” he said.";s:3:"u
Ryan Caron King
A worker secures part of the Peabody’s Brontosaurus skeleton before it is lowered to the floor with a pulley. The skeleton was originally mounted in 1931. ";
Ryan Caron King
This hour, we take a trip to the Yale Peabody Museum, where a renovation is giving the museum a chance to update its famous dinosaur skeletons to reflect 21st century scientific knowledge.
The museum has disassembled all of its large fossil skeletons, which have been shipped to a facility in Canada to be remounted. When they return to the Peabody in 2023, dinosaurs like the museum's Brontosaurus will be standing in jauntier--and more scientifically accurate--poses.
Later, we talk with a science writer about the events that lead to the mass extinction of almost all dinosaurs 66 million years ago.
GUESTS:
- Vanessa Rhue - Collections manager for Vertebrate Paleontology at the Yale Peabody Museum
- Peter May – Founder and president of Research Casting International, the company the Yale Peabody Museum is contracting with to re-mount their large fossil skeletons
- Chris Norris - Director of Public Programs at the Yale Peabody Museum
- Riley Black - Science writer and author of My Beloved Brontosaurus (@Laelaps)
Catie Talarski contributed to this show.