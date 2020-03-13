150 Million Years After Death, A Brontosaurus To Get Posture Fixed At Peabody Museum

This hour, we take a trip to the Yale Peabody Museum, where a renovation is giving the museum a chance to update its famous dinosaur skeletons to reflect 21st century scientific knowledge.

The museum has disassembled all of its large fossil skeletons, which have been shipped to a facility in Canada to be remounted. When they return to the Peabody in 2023, dinosaurs like the museum's Brontosaurus will be standing in jauntier--and more scientifically accurate--poses.

Later, we talk with a science writer about the events that lead to the mass extinction of almost all dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

GUESTS:

Vanessa Rhue - Collections manager for Vertebrate Paleontology at the Yale Peabody Museum

Peter May – Founder and president of Research Casting International, the company the Yale Peabody Museum is contracting with to re-mount their large fossil skeletons

Chris Norris - Director of Public Programs at the Yale Peabody Museum

Riley Black - Science writer and author of My Beloved Brontosaurus (@Laelaps)

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.