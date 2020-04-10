The Nose Bought $100,000 Worth Of Anthony Fauci Bobbleheads
We've entered a moment where the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is a celebrity. You can buy donuts with his face on them. A petition to make him People's Sexiest Man Alive has more than 13,000 signatures. And, yes, sales of Dr. Anthony Fauci bobblehead dolls have raised more than $100,000.
At the same time, how do we find community in this time of COVID and quarantine and social distance?
And then: The Plot Against America is HBO's miniseries based on Philip Roth's novel. It's an alternative history written 16 years ago -- and set 80 years ago -- with undeniable echos of our present politics.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Al Kaline, Detroit Tigers legend, dies at age 85
- John Prine, Hero Of 'New' Nashville, Dies After Developing COVID-19 Symptoms
- Mort Drucker, Master of the Mad Caricature, Is Dead at 91
His illustrations of celebrities for Mad magazine's movie and television satires inspired countless cartoonists. Actors, politicians and others knew they had made it when he drew them.
- Lee Fierro, 'Jaws' Actor, Dies of Coronavirus at 91
- David Driskell, 88, Pivotal Champion of African-American Art, Dies
An artist himself, Professor Driskell recognized the role of black artists in the broader story of American art. He died of the coronavirus.
- Hal Willner, 'SNL' Staple And Acclaimed Music Producer, Has Died
- Thank god for the internet
What the hell would be happening now without it?
- When All the Zingers Were Fit To Print
In 1978, a mischievous band of writers that included George Plimpton and Nora Ephron teamed up to create a spoof of The New York Times. Turns out, Times journalists were among them.
- Rules for Using the Sidewalk During the Coronavirus
Going outside is still a joy. But we all need to do more to walk and run while social distancing.
- What to Stream: Forty of the Best Movies on Netflix Right Now
- Why Animal Crossing Is the Game for the Coronavirus Moment
With the world in the grip of a pandemic, the wildly popular game is a conveniently timed piece of whimsy, particularly for millennials.
- Trump order encourages US to mine the moon
Executive order says US will oppose any international effort to bar it from removing chunks of moon, Mars or elsewhere in space
- Radiohead to Stream Classic Concert Films on YouTube During Quarantine
GUESTS:
- Rich Hollant - Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
- Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.