Arts & Culture

The Nose Bought $100,000 Worth Of Anthony Fauci Bobbleheads

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published April 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
theplotagainstamerica.jpg
Home Box Office
/
John Turturro in HBO's 'The Plot Against America.'

We've entered a moment where the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is a celebrity. You can buy donuts with his face on them. A petition to make him People's Sexiest Man Alive has more than 13,000 signatures. And, yes, sales of Dr. Anthony Fauci bobblehead dolls have raised more than $100,000.

At the same time, how do we find community in this time of COVID and quarantine and social distance?

And then: The Plot Against America is HBO's miniseries based on Philip Roth's novel. It's an alternative history written 16 years ago -- and set 80 years ago -- with undeniable echos of our present politics.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Rich Hollant - Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
  • Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Arts & CulturehistoryThe Noseentertainmenttelevisioncelebritiespop cultureCoronavirus
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
