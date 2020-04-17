The Nose Hosts 'SNL' In Its Pajamas
Last weekend, Saturday Night Live aired a prerecorded special, "Saturday Night Live at Home." Tom Hanks hosted from his kitchen. Michael Che and Colin Jost did Weekend Update from their living rooms and by Zoom or something similar. Chris Martin covered a Bob Dylan song in front of handwritten "ENTRANCE TO TRAIN" signs.
All of the late night shows are operating in some similar way right now. Jimmy Kimmel hosts from his living room and has people like Jason Bateman on by Skype or whatever. John Oliver sits at his desk in front of a mysterious white wall. Samantha Bee hosts from the woods.
And: The original one-woman stage version of Fleabag just hit Amazon Prime. The Nose missed the TV show, and so now this gives us an excuse to finally get on the Fleabag bandwagon a little bit.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Brian Dennehy Dies; Tony Award-Winning Actor Was 81
The versatile actor, whose career spanned more than 50 years in theater, movies and television, won two Tony Awards, including for his performance in "Death of a Salesman."
- Danny Goldman, voice of Brainy Smurf and 'Young Frankenstein' actor, dies at 80
- Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees co-owner and eldest son of George Steinbrenner, dead at 63
- Allen Garfield, character actor in 'Nashville' and 'The Conversation,' dies at 80 of coronavirus
- Online dating amid coronavirus: Longer conversations and a 'pivot' to video dates
"She said, 'Do I have to change out of sweats?' and I said, 'Of course not, I haven't worn adult pants in weeks anyway.' "
- Sex Work Comes Home
More of us are making and watching sexual performances online now. Fewer of us are paying.
- In 1918, as a pandemic ripped through Hartford, Babe Ruth drew big crowds at the worst possible time
- The Forgotten Art of Assembly
Or, Why Theatre Makers Should Stop Making
- How much TV should your children be watching right now?
- Burning Cell Towers, Out of Baseless Fear They Spread the Virus
A conspiracy theory linking the spread of the coronavirus to 5G wireless technology has spurred more than 100 incidents this month, British officials said.
- Here's How Those Hot Jigsaw Puzzles Are Made
The coronavirus has sent businesses racing as demand surges past levels seen at Christmas.
- 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Wants to Be a Megahit Again
ABC has rolled out a celebrity edition of what was once the most popular program on television, this time helmed by Jimmy Kimmel. Can the game show become a hit again?
- Trump Wanted a Radio Show, but He Didn't Want to Compete With Limbaugh
- MLB players, team employees participating in coronavirus study
- Coyotes, bobcats and bears: Wildlife is reclaiming Yosemite National Park
- Living in Sim: We made a team of 26 Mike Trouts. It lost 50 straight games
GUESTS:
- Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
- Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.