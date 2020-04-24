The Nose Rollicks And Frolics With All The Young Dudes

Fiona Apple's new album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, is currently the best-reviewed album, um, ever, according to Metacritic. Bon Iver has a new benefit single out that seems to have been written specifically for the present moment. Norah Jones has a new tune. Bob Dylan has kind of randomly put out two new songs, one of which charted in the U.K. despite being very nearly 17 minutes long.

And then, here's a trivia question: There are five artists who have charted singles in the Top 40 in each of the last four decades, Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2, Kenny G... and who's the fifth? Would you believe it's this guy?

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Rebecca Castellani - A music writer for the Red Hook Star Revue

- A music writer for the Eric Danton - A reporter and critic

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.