The Nose Rollicks And Frolics With All The Young Dudes
Fiona Apple's new album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, is currently the best-reviewed album, um, ever, according to Metacritic. Bon Iver has a new benefit single out that seems to have been written specifically for the present moment. Norah Jones has a new tune. Bob Dylan has kind of randomly put out two new songs, one of which charted in the U.K. despite being very nearly 17 minutes long.
And then, here's a trivia question: There are five artists who have charted singles in the Top 40 in each of the last four decades, Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2, Kenny G... and who's the fifth? Would you believe it's this guy?
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Paul Schrader Does Not Have Much Hope for the Future of Movies
- Randall Beach: Small CT theaters in a new fight for survival
- MLB might not be back to normal until 2023
So says one high-ranking executive. Plus, other thoughts about what might happen with baseball in 2020.
- A 2020 Minor League Baseball Season Grows More And More Unlikely
- The Wire Forever: David Simon on the Quarantine Favorite and His Equally Pissed-Off New Show, The Plot Against America
- Social-distancing detecting 'pandemic drones' dumped over privacy concerns
- Craving the Roar of a Crowd? Online Reruns of Concerts, Sports Provide Solace for Some
With gatherings at theaters and arenas banned, videos of prepandemic events have become a source of humanity; 'That's what people are yearning for'
- Put on your sad clown face: The Gathering Of The Juggalos has been canceled
- A Seaside Irish Village Adopts Matt Damon
But don't you dare ask what it's like living under lockdown with Matt O'Damon.
- Ben Affleck won't let face mask stop him from smoking
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani - A music writer for the Red Hook Star Revue
- Eric Danton - A reporter and critic
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.