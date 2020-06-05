The Nose Doesn't Know A Frog's Ribbit About Those Things
We've all seen any number of emails and Tweets and Facebook posts this week from companies supporting protests and the like. Entertainment industry firms have jumped on that bandwagon too, but The Washington Post's Alyssa Rosenberg has a different idea about how those particular players might be able to help: by shutting down all the police movies and TV shows.
And: Comedian Sarah Cooper has found an elegant, perhaps surprisingly effective way to lampoon the president. She just lip syncs to his own words.
And finally: The Vast of Night is the feature film debut of writer and director Andrew Patterson. He financed its $700,000 budget himself, and after its premiere at last year's Slamdance Film Festival, Amazon acquired it. The Twilight Zone-style sci-fi mystery debuted on Amazon Prime last weekend.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Christo, Artist Who Wrapped and Festooned on an Epic Scale, Dies at 84
Mountains, museums, bridges and Central Park were just some of what he used to make astonishing and popular art with his wife and collaborator, Jeanne-Claude.
- Bruce Jay Friedman, 90, Author With a Darkly Comic Worldview, Dies
An unusual case in American letters, he moved easily between literature and pop culture, including movies like "Stir Crazy" and "Splash," to great acclaim.
- The Remaking of Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi has seen it all. He was hit by a car and a bus as a kid, was once stabbed in a bar fight, volunteered as a firefighter during 9/11, and somewhere along the way became one of the most accomplished film actors of his generation. And then tragedy struck: In 2019, Buscemi lost his wife of over 30 years. In a rare interview, Hollywood's most beloved misfit opens up about anxiety, loss, and the hard work of getting through it all.
- Why Your Local Comics Shop Matters Now More Than Ever
- Feeling Lucky at 90: The Clint Eastwood Passion Project
One of Hollywood's most enduring icons enters his 10th decade on the planet this week. After more than 50 films, 38 directed by the man himself, what's left to say about Clint Eastwood? Two fans look at old favorites and a few less heralded works to paint a picture of sustained, often unpredictable artistry.
- Necco Wafers make their triumphant return 2 years after the factory that made them closed its doors
- HBO's 'Watchmen' Was Ahead of its Time -- By 9 Months
GUESTS:
- Mercy Quaye - Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project and a columnist with Hearst Connecticut Media Group
- Brian Slattery - Arts editor for the New Haven Independent and a producer at WNHH radio
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.