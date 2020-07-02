© 2021 Connecticut Public

Poker Mirrors Life: Part Skill, Lots Of Luck

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published July 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
maria_konnikova_joe_giron_wwwpokerphotoarchive.jpg
Joe Giron
/
www.pokerphotoarchive.com
Maria Konnikova, World Poker Tour, Montreal Season 16

Maria Konnikova, best-selling New York Times author and a regular contributor to The New Yorker, has long been interested in understanding the balance between skill and luck. How much of her life could she take credit for and how much was the luck of her draw? So, she took a year away from work to become a professional poker player. 

What better way to learn how skill and luck play out in life than by learning the game that best balances these two competing forces? Unlike the pure chance of roulette or the mathematical precision of chess, poker finely balances chance and skill, particularly the game of no limit Texas Hold'em.

How can we use poker to help us strengthen our hand against Covid-19 and the economic downturn? How do we make the best of a bad hand?

GUEST:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

