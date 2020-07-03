The Nose Has Pretty Much Always Hoped Someone Would Rename It
The raft of renaming going on right now obviously hasn't spared popular culture. The Dixie Chicks and Lady Antebellum are now The Chicks and Lady A, respectively. Björk's record label changed its name. Democrats want to rename John Wayne Airport. FedEx has formally asked the Washington Redskins to change their name, and Guilford's board of education voted to drop the town's "Indians" nickname. And, while Splash Mountain is going to keep being called Splash Mountain, it won't be based on Song of the South anymore.
And: The King of Staten Island is the sixth feature film directed by Judd Apatow. It stars Pete Davidson (who also co-wrote the movie with Apatow and Dave Sirus) as a 24-year-old high school dropout who lives with his mother on Staten Island. It's available for rental on digital platforms.
Some other stuff that happened over the last month, give or take:
- Carl Reiner, Comedy Legend and 'Dick Van Dyke Show' Creator, Dies at 98
- Joel Schumacher, Director of Batman Films and 'Lost Boys,' Dies at 80
- Hugh Downs, Perennial Small-Screen Fixture, Is Dead at 99
A longtime host of both "Today" and "20/20," for many years he held the Guinness-certified record for most total hours on commercial network television.
- Legendary Batman writer, Denny O'Neil dies at age 81
- Benny Mardones, 'Into the Night' Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 73
- At 99, Al Jaffee Says Goodbye to Mad Magazine
As a send-off for the cartoonist, the satirical publication has prepared an all-Jaffee issue that includes his final Fold-In.
- Olivia de Havilland, the Last Remaining Star of Old Hollywood, Turns 104
- The Long Battle Over 'Gone With the Wind'
The 1939 blockbuster once symbolized the ultimate in mass entertainment. But African-Americans have protested against it from the start, even if white America didn't want to hear it.
- The Gentlemanly Hater's Guide to Gone With the Wind
The Hollywood classic is a soap opera and a war movie smashed together. It’s also really, really racist.
- 'Jaws' Is Still Devouring Us. SOS!
In 1975, this thriller freaked out the world, scaring us out of the water and creating the summer-blockbuster template. It was also a warning.
- 'Back To The Future' At 35: Looking Back On The Movie That Made America Great Again
- Heads Up, Hollywood: Agents Can Vote For Oscars Now
- Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus
- Broadway Will Remain Closed Through the Rest of the Year
The industry has not yet set a reopening date, but said it would now refund tickets through Jan. 3.
- Chuck E. Cheese Files for Bankruptcy
- Walmart Will Convert Parking Lots Into Drive-Ins This Summer, Teams with Tribeca For Touring Screening Series
- 'The Trip to Greece' tops New Zealand box office as cinemas return to full capacity
- Unsubscribe: The $0-budget movie that 'topped the US box office'
- Bob Dylan Has a Lot on His Mind
In a rare interview, the Nobel Prize winner discusses mortality, drawing inspiration from the past, and his new album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways."
- Jon Stewart Is Back to Weigh In
- The end of credits: why doesn't Netflix want us to watch them?
The end credits are an unsexy but important part of the experience -- but streaming platforms seem to be interested only in getting us to the next piece of content
- A Redditor Revealed He Left His Wife Over His Funko Pops Collection And People On Twitter Had Thoughts
"$500 a month?! How many Funko Pops is that? Where do you put all the Funkos?!"
- Batman Returns! Michael Keaton in Talks to Play Bruce Wayne in 'The Flash' Movie
That plot will introduce general audiences to the idea of the multiverse, one of the of core concepts underpinning DC Comics
- Producer Effie Brown: "People Didn't Want to Work With Me" After Calling Out Matt Damon on 'Project Greenlight' Diversity Issues
- Black Performers and Other Minority Alums of The Second City and The UCB Join Forces, Asking Their Theaters To Do better
- Many newsrooms are now capitalizing the B in Black. Here are some of the people who made that happen
It took years of work behind the scenes, both with the Associated Press and despite seemingly sacred style rules.
- NFL To Play Black National Anthem Before Week One Games, Considers Placing Police Violence Victims' Names on Jerseys, Helmets
- Jeremy Piven Is Available For A Zoom Call If You Have A Spare... $15,000?!
- A 'Reimagined' Beavis and Butt-Head Is Coming to Comedy Central
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani - A music writer for the Red Hook Star Revue
- Rich Hollant - Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
