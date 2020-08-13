Swamps: The Past, Present, And (Endangered?) Future Of America's Wetlands

As President Trump talks about draining the swamp in Washington D.C., we turn our attention to actual swamps. Associated with death and decay, while also celebrated for their beauty and biodiversity, few landscapes evoke such contradictory sentiments as swamps.

This hour we speak with experts about the surprising history, culture, nature, and politics associated with America's wetlands. We'll also talk with a woman who spent eight years of her life living in these inhospitable environments on a makeshift houseboat.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.