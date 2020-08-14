The Nose Knows That It's Going To Be Tired Tomorrow, At Least
The Nose is worried about movie theaters. The pandemic has done such damage to the industry that Hollywood has started treating the U.S. as a second-run market. And now the Paramount Consent Decrees have ended. (We're not exactly sure what that means, but it's not good.) Is the future of movie theaters... Walmart drive-ins?
And: She Dies Tomorrow is a horror-comedy-thriller written and directed by Amy Seimetz. It was supposed to premiere at this year's South by Southwest, which was canceled. She Dies Tomorrow is out now on video on demand platforms.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- RZA unveils new ice cream truck jingle to replace problematic 'Turkey in the Straw'
- Trini Lopez, Singing Star Who Mixed Musical Styles, Dies at 83
His blend of American folk, Latin and rockabilly music captivated listeners worldwide. His secret: arrangements that people could dance to. He died of COVID-19.
- Kurt Luedtke, Newspaperman Turned Screenwriter, Dies at 80
He led The Detroit Free Press at 33, then gave up journalism for Hollywood. "Absence of Malice" was one result; an Oscar for "Out of Africa" was another.
- The Best Movies Eligible for the 2021 Oscars Right Now
From "The Assistant" to "Never Rarely Sometimes Always," the first half of 2020 boasts more than a few titles worthy of Oscar buzz.
- Alan Dershowitz claims a fictional lawyer defamed him. The implications for novelists are very real.
- Kelly Ripa claps back after troll criticizes her 'lack of personal grooming'
- Martin Scorsese Makes Apple First-Look Film & Television Deal For His Sikelia Productions Banner
- Yale scientists restore cellular function in 32 dead pig brains
Researchers hope the technology will further our understanding of the brain, but lawmakers may not be ready for the ethical challenges.
- Can You Hack the Jeopardy! Buzzer?
Different schools of thought have emerged.
- Oh, to be a cat in a plastic container sailing around a bathtub
- The Shark Week Superlatives
Discovery Channel's much-hyped annual programming package has become increasingly ahistorical and fantastical over the years. Yet, it remains popular. So, our two resident shark experts dove in to discuss the best and worst that the week has to offer.
- "Weird and Strange Doesn't Even Begin to Describe It": What It’s Like to Be the Phillie Phanatic Right Now
A brave mascot reveals what it's like to fill the crushing emptiness of an MLB stadium.
- A 'Socially Distanced' Venue Held Its First Concert, And It's An Introvert's Dream
- As it Celebrates the Centennial of the Negro Leagues, MLB May Undo a "Major" Mistake
Because of a prejudiced decision made more than 50 years ago, the segregation-era circuits that featured Black players have never been counted among the official major leagues. For the first time, MLB is considering righting that wrong.
GUESTS:
- James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
- Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
