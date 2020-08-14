The Nose Knows That It's Going To Be Tired Tomorrow, At Least

The Nose is worried about movie theaters. The pandemic has done such damage to the industry that Hollywood has started treating the U.S. as a second-run market. And now the Paramount Consent Decrees have ended. (We're not exactly sure what that means, but it's not good.) Is the future of movie theaters... Walmart drive-ins?

And: She Dies Tomorrow is a horror-comedy-thriller written and directed by Amy Seimetz. It was supposed to premiere at this year's South by Southwest, which was canceled. She Dies Tomorrow is out now on video on demand platforms.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

- Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.