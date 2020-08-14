© 2021 Connecticut Public

Arts & Culture

The Nose Knows That It's Going To Be Tired Tomorrow, At Least

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published August 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
Amy Seimetz's 'She Dies Tomorrow.'

The Nose is worried about movie theaters. The pandemic has done such damage to the industry that Hollywood has started treating the U.S. as a second-run market. And now the Paramount Consent Decrees have ended. (We're not exactly sure what that means, but it's not good.) Is the future of movie theaters... Walmart drive-ins?

And: She Dies Tomorrow is a horror-comedy-thriller written and directed by Amy Seimetz. It was supposed to premiere at this year's South by Southwest, which was canceled. She Dies Tomorrow is out now on video on demand platforms.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
  • Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
