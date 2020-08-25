© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Secret Lives Of Numbers

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published August 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
Numbers are so fundamental to our understanding of the world around us that we maybe tend to think of them as an intrinsic part of the world around us. But they aren't. Humans invented numbers just as much as we invented all of language.

This hour, we look at the anthropological, psychological, and linguistical ramifications of the concept of numbers.

And we look at one philosophical question too: Are numbers even real in the first place?

GUESTS:

  • Brian Clegg - Author of Are Numbers Real? The Uncanny Relationship of Mathematics and the Physical World
  • Caleb Everett - Professor and chair of anthropology at the University of Miami and the author of Numbers and the Making of Us: Counting and the Course of Human Cultures

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired October 12, 2017.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
