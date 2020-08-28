The Nose's Bookshelf Is Just A Bunch Of Copies Of Mariel Hemingway's Yoga Memoir
This week, the NBA, the WBNA, MLB, MLS, tennis, and eventually the NHL all postponed games and matches in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
And: A Tweet listing the "Top 7 Warning Signs In a Man's Bookshelf" -- including "Too Much Hemingway," you see -- caused a bit of a fuss on the Twitter.
And finally: Atlantics is the directorial debut of actress and writer Mati Diop. It premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where it was the first movie directed by a Black woman ever to compete at the festival. It won the Grand Prix. It is available to stream on Netflix, and The Guardian wrote about it this week in their "My Streaming Gem" column.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Justin Townes Earle, Americana Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 38
Nashville native, known for his mix of old-timey roots music and modern folk-rock, was the son of Steve Earle
- Riley Gale, Power Trip Vocalist, Dead At 34
One of metal's true rising stars has left us too early
- Danbury Mayor Names Sewage Plant After John Oliver Following 'Last Week Tonight's Story On Jury Selection In Connecticut
- Jerry Seinfeld: So You Think New York Is 'Dead'
(It's not.)
- The Batman: is Robert Pattinson set to play the superhero as an emo?
In the latest film version of the vigilante's adventures, Batman/Bruce Wayne unexpectedly brings back the eyeliner and My Chemical Romance fringe of early 00s youth culture
- Fans Already Solved The Riddler's Cryptic Puzzle In 'The Batman' Teaser
The bigger question is why Batman doesn't just check the internet.
- How the Criterion Collection Crops Out African-American Directors
The prestigious line is coveted by cinephiles and taught in film schools. The company's president blames his "blind spots" for largely shutting out Black Americans.
- 'Tenet' May Not Be Playing at Your Local Drive-In Theater
- 'Drunk History' Canceled After Six Seasons at Comedy Central
- Bleacher Report Shuttering B/R Mag Long-form Storytelling Unit
- Chris Evans Responds To Backlash Over That Ted Cruz Photo
The "Avengers" actor explained things on "The Daily Show."
- Live Comedy Is Back in New York! But Outdoors. Is This a Good Thing?
The club Stand Up NY is staging 40 shows a week across the city. Performing in parks raises the stakes for comedians and audiences alike.
- Steven Soderbergh Reedited Three of His Movies in Quarantine While Producing 'Bill and Ted Face the Music'
The filmmaker discussed how he's been spending quarantine, exploring safety guidelines for film productions, and why he helped get a long-dormant sequel finally get made.
GUESTS:
- Jim Chapdelaine - An Emmy-winning musician, producer, composer, and recording engineer, and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers
- Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks
