The Nose Parties On, Dudes
Carole Baskin is going to appear on Dancing with the Stars. And with that, I've typed the least surprising opening sentence in the history of Nose posts.
And: When Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure came out in 1989, Alex Winter (Bill) was 23 and Keanu Reeves (Ted) was 24. Winter and Reeves are now 55 and 56, respectively, but that seems to be no reason not to put out a third Bill & Ted movie, 29 years after the second one. Bill & Ted Face the Music is now available on all your video-on-demand platforms.
And speaking of sequels to classic 1980s teen movies, the first two seasons of Cobra Kai have moved from YouTube to Netflix (who will produce a third season) and they've found a new audience.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Do Your Bowels Suddenly Spring to Life in Bookstores? You're Not Alone -- and the Japanese Even Have a Term for It: Mariko Aoki
- Parents of young 'Black Panther' fans struggle with telling children of actor's death
- Twitter says Chadwick Boseman's final post is the most liked tweet ever
It's a bittersweet achievement.
- Brad Pitt's girlfriend reportedly is married but in an 'open' relationship
- Andrew Lloyd Webber dropped a 'Phantom of the WAPera' Cardi B remix and we regret to inform you music is cancelled
- John Oliver throws sludge back at Danbury officials, demands sewage plant be named in his honor
- Mariah Carey Just Addressed Her "Uncomfortable" Resurfaced Interview On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
"I wasn't ready to tell anyone."
- How Pop Music's Teenage Dream Ended
A decade ago, Katy Perry's sound was ubiquitous. Today, it's niche. How did a genre defined by popularity become unpopular?
- 'I Like to Move It' DJ, Erick Morillo, Dead at 49
- WFSB Cleans House -- But At What Cost?
- Alarmed pilot tells LAX tower: 'We just passed a guy in a jet pack'; FBI now investigating
- Robert Pattinson Has COVID-19, Halting The Batman Production
Vanity Fair has learned the star came down with the virus just days after shooting resumed.
- How a Praying Mantis Says 'Boo!'
A study of startle displays hints at why provoked creatures have such a wide range of reactions.
GUESTS:
- Helder Mira - Multimedia producer at Trinity College and a Cinestudio board member
- Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.