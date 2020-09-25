© 2021 Connecticut Public

Arts & Culture

The Nose Goes Up 'Schitt's Creek'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published September 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
schittscreek.jpeg
Pop TV
/
Emmy winners Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, and Daniel Levy on 'Schitt's Creek.'

The Nose has been contemplating covering the controversy around the The Ellen DeGeneres Show literally for months now. The show returned with a new season of new episodes this week, and Ellen addressed allegations of a toxic work environment in her monologue.

And: The CBC series Schitt's Creek has been endorsed on any number of Noses over the years, but we've never actually covered it. But then, after it won literally ever Emmy in the comedy category on Sunday (a feat no show has ever before achieved), we decided that this week had to be the week.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
  • Mercy Quaye - Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project and a columnist with Hearst Connecticut Media Group

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

Arts & CultureThe Noseentertainmenthumortelevisioncomedycelebritiesmoviespop culture
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
