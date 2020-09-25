The Nose Goes Up 'Schitt's Creek'
The Nose has been contemplating covering the controversy around the The Ellen DeGeneres Show literally for months now. The show returned with a new season of new episodes this week, and Ellen addressed allegations of a toxic work environment in her monologue.
And: The CBC series Schitt's Creek has been endorsed on any number of Noses over the years, but we've never actually covered it. But then, after it won literally ever Emmy in the comedy category on Sunday (a feat no show has ever before achieved), we decided that this week had to be the week.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Randall Kenan, Southern Writer of Magical Realism, Dies at 57
His upbringing in North Carolina helped him create a fictional hamlet, Tims Creek, where a 3-year-old clairvoyant scares the neighbors and a pig talks.
- Michael Lonsdale, 'Day of the Jackal' Star & James Bond Villain Hugo Drax, Dies at 89
- Jackie Stallone Sylvester's Mom Dead At 98
- Michael Chapman, 'Taxi Driver' and 'Raging Bull' Cinematographer, Dies at 84
- Ron Cobb, Designer of the 'Alien' Ship and the 'Back to the Future' DeLorean, Dies at 83
- Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, dies from Covid-19 complications
- Winston Groom, Author of 'Forrest Gump,' Dies at 77
He wrote the 1986 novel that inspired the Oscar-winning film starring Tom Hanks. Another book was a finalist for a Pulitzer.
- RBG and the empty triumph of liberal pop culture
- "This Is the Best Part I've Ever Had": Chris Rock Talks 'Fargo,' Aging and Why He's Spending 7 Hours a Week in Therapy
- Someday Our Kids Will Not Believe Us About Any of This
- Oklahoma woman tells cops 'I have to poop so bad' before high-speed chase
- MTA board to formally ban pooping in subways and buses
- The Most Underrated Movies of 2020 (So Far)
Don't sleep on these overlooked gems.
- After 7 weeks on the lam, the latest on 'Buddy the Beefalo'
- CDC's Halloween Guidelines Warn Against Typical Trick-Or-Treating
- Too much candy: Man dies from eating bags of black licorice
- BTS Fans Are Donating to Public Radio Stations
The day after the K-pop group performed a Tiny Desk concert, its fans are sharing screenshots of their donations.
- 'Lord of the Rings' TV Crew Size Is So 'Mind-Blowing' It's Someone's Job to Study How Dust Moves
Morfydd Clark takes on the role of young Galadriel and says of the show, "I don't think things could get much bigger than this."
- The Metropolitan Opera Won't Reopen for Another Year
The nation's largest performing arts organization, shut by the coronavirus pandemic, sends a chilling signal that American cultural life is still far from resuming.
- Nobody wants to bone Luigi
- The Problem With Calling Tenet a Flop
- I'm an On-Set 'COVID Person,' Whatever That Means
As production resumes amid the pandemic, a new role is causing confusion and consternation.
- The Weirdest Thing About the Pandemic Emmys Was How Normal They Felt
COVID jokes and a few moments of protest aside, this was an awards show devoted to the idea that TV should make you feel good.
- We Talked to the Hot Firefighter About Debunking Conspiracy Theories, Viral Fame, and Thirsty DMs
- The Rise and Fall of the Quaker Rice Cake, America's One-Time Favorite Health Snack
Where did they come from and where did they go?
- Ranch Nation
How one creamy, peppery salad dressing became America's favorite flavor.
GUESTS:
- Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
- Mercy Quaye - Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project and a columnist with Hearst Connecticut Media Group
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.