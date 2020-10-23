The Nose Turns Like A Wheel Inside A Wheel
It has come to The Nose's attention that you can rent an entire movie theater out for just $99 and have yourself a slightly less pandemic-panicky moviegoing experience. Which got us thinking about, just, going to the movies. Remember going to the movies?
And then: "Which of the Hollywood Chrises is the worst Hollywood Chris?" is a question the internet has been grappling with recently. As with all things internet, there's now a bit of a controversy.
And: David Byrne's American Utopia is Spike Lee's HBO movie version of Byrne's American Utopia Broadway show, which is a theater version of Byrne's American Utopia tour, which Byrne did in support of his album, American Utopia.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- A Disturbing Twinkie That Has, So Far, Defied Science
- Alan Arkin on Hollywood success: 'I was miserable pretty much all of the time'
In his mid-30s, the actor was living the dream, but was far from happy. As he publishes his memoir Out of My Mind, he talks about turning his life around -- and the disgraced guru he pinned his hopes on
- Last Week Tonight - The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant is Here!
- Mike 'Doc' Emrick retiring from legendary NHL broadcasting career
- Actor Jeff Bridges Tweets That He Has Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma
- The Pandemic Lessons From MLB's Surprisingly Successful Season
- COVID-19 Pauses Production On Joe Rogan's Podcast
- The Outfield Frontman Tony Lewis Dead at 62
- Tom Lehrer Is Releasing His Lyrics and Music Into the Public Domain
- Apple Launches 'Apple Music TV,' a 24-Hour Music Video Livestream
- Keith Jarrett Confronts a Future Without the Piano
The pathbreaking musician reveals the health issues that make it unlikely he will ever again perform in public.
- 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' won't air on ABC this year, moves to Apple TV+
The popular Halloween special, which premiered on CBS in 1966, will instead air on demand on AppleTV+ for free from Oct. 30-Nov. 1.
- NASA To Make Major Announcement Of 'Exciting News' About The Moon
Flying observatory that made new discovery is able to 'pick up phenomenon impossible to see with visible light', space agency notes
- The 50 Best Movie and TV Show Twists of All Time
From 'Fight Club' to 'Game of Thrones,' from 'The Sixth Sense' to 'Lost,' nothing hits quite as hard as a shocking reveal
- Rethinking Appropriation and Wokeness in Pop Music
Over the last decade, the language and aesthetics of social justice have become the social currency of the music industry (and pop culture at large), ultimately yielding the myth that representation solves everything. This is one story of how we got there, and where we carefully go from here.
- Artist In Residence Creates Portraits Of Reform At The District Attorney's Office
- AOC's debut Twitch stream is one of the biggest ever
And she's genuinely pretty good at Among Us
- Scientists have found a rare half-male, half-female songbird
GUESTS:
- Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks
- Bill Yousman - Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University
Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.