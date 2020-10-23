© 2021 Connecticut Public

Arts & Culture

The Nose Turns Like A Wheel Inside A Wheel

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published October 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
americanutopia_0.jpg
HBO
/
David Byrne's American Utopia.

It has come to The Nose's attention that you can rent an entire movie theater out for just $99 and have yourself a slightly less pandemic-panicky moviegoing experience. Which got us thinking about, just, going to the movies. Remember going to the movies?

And then: "Which of the Hollywood Chrises is the worst Hollywood Chris?" is a question the internet has been grappling with recently. As with all things internet, there's now a bit of a controversy.

And: David Byrne's American Utopia is Spike Lee's HBO movie version of Byrne's American Utopia Broadway show, which is a theater version of Byrne's American Utopia tour, which Byrne did in support of his album, American Utopia.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks
  • Bill Yousman - Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
