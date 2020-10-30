The Nose For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (on Amazon Prime) is a sequel to 2006's Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Sacha Baron Cohen returns as the titular character.

And: The Trial of the Chicago 7 (on Netflix) is Aaron Sorkin's film depiction of the 1969 trial of Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, David Dellinger, Tom Hayden, Rennie Davis, John Froines, Lee Weiner, and Bobby Seale. Here, Baron Cohen plays Hoffman.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Jacques Lamarre - A playwright and director of client services at Buzz Engine

- A playwright and director of client services at Buzz Engine Mercy Quaye - Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project and a columnist with Hearst Connecticut Media Group

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.