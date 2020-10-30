The Nose For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (on Amazon Prime) is a sequel to 2006's Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Sacha Baron Cohen returns as the titular character.
And: The Trial of the Chicago 7 (on Netflix) is Aaron Sorkin's film depiction of the 1969 trial of Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, David Dellinger, Tom Hayden, Rennie Davis, John Froines, Lee Weiner, and Bobby Seale. Here, Baron Cohen plays Hoffman.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Pioneering drummer Viola Smith has died, aged 107
The original 'hep girl' played a big part in the acceptance of female musicians
- Jerry Jeff Walker, a Trailblazer of the Cosmic Cowboy Sound, Passes Away at 78
The country icon was, as fellow musician Lucinda Williams put it, an "American treasure."
- Mutiny! Prince Andrew 'could be sacked' as Commodore of Britain's most famous yacht club over his links to Jeffrey Epstein -- and be replaced by Duchess of Cambridge
- A Glance at Daily Life Among the Caretakers of Britain's Small Islands
Stationed off the coast of Britain, island wardens manage preservation of their small speck of land -- while coping with extreme weather and limited access to the mainland
- 15 Years On, The Lonely Legacy Of 'Shadow Of The Colossus'
- Time Magazine replaces its name on cover for first time in 100 years
Editors replaced "TIME" with the word of the moment: "VOTE."
- This Election, David Duchovny Wants to Go on Record
"Sadly, it's a little prophetic at this point," actor-musician says of his new anti-Trump song "Layin' on the Tracks"
- What was fun?
As we adjust to the "new normal," something's missing.
- Beethoven Has a First Name
It's time to "fullname" all composers in classical music.
- F*ck Sliders
- An East Dallas Home's Halloween Decorations Prompt Multiple Police Visits
- And Now, a Sinkhole Full of Rats
- Hollywood's Masked Killers Want You to Know How Hard Their Job Is
The actors who played Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers and Leatherface discuss the misconceptions around playing Hollywood's masked bogeymen.
- American Accident?: All the Presidents' Movies
GUESTS:
- Jacques Lamarre - A playwright and director of client services at Buzz Engine
- Mercy Quaye - Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project and a columnist with Hearst Connecticut Media Group
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.