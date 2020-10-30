© 2021 Connecticut Public

Arts & Culture

The Nose For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published October 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
borat.jpg
Amazon.com, Inc.
/
Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat Margaret Sagdiyev.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (on Amazon Prime) is a sequel to 2006's Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Sacha Baron Cohen returns as the titular character.

And: The Trial of the Chicago 7 (on Netflix) is Aaron Sorkin's film depiction of the 1969 trial of Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, David Dellinger, Tom Hayden, Rennie Davis, John Froines, Lee Weiner, and Bobby Seale. Here, Baron Cohen plays Hoffman.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Jacques Lamarre - A playwright and director of client services at Buzz Engine
  • Mercy Quaye - Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project and a columnist with Hearst Connecticut Media Group

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
