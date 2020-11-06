© 2021 Connecticut Public

Arts & Culture

The Nose Has Been Watching Some Netflix. What Have You Guys Been Up To?

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published November 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST
thequeensgambit.jpg
Netflix, Inc.
/
Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Queen's Gambit.'

Since nothing has really been going on lately, we figured we'd do an hour about the week in pop culture, as usual.

The Nose is sad to see Sean Connery go. But it's glad to see John Mulaney on SNL again.

And: The Queen's Gambit is Netflix's new limited series adaptation of the Walter Tevis novel of the same name.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca Castellani - Handles social media marketing and event planning for Quiet Corner Communications
  • David Edelstein - America's Greatest Living Film Critic

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
