The Nose Has Been Watching Some Netflix. What Have You Guys Been Up To?

Since nothing has really been going on lately, we figured we'd do an hour about the week in pop culture, as usual.

The Nose is sad to see Sean Connery go. But it's glad to see John Mulaney on SNL again.

And: The Queen's Gambit is Netflix's new limited series adaptation of the Walter Tevis novel of the same name.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Rebecca Castellani - Handles social media marketing and event planning for Quiet Corner Communications

- Handles social media marketing and event planning for Quiet Corner Communications David Edelstein - America's Greatest Living Film Critic

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.