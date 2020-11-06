The Nose Has Been Watching Some Netflix. What Have You Guys Been Up To?
Since nothing has really been going on lately, we figured we'd do an hour about the week in pop culture, as usual.
The Nose is sad to see Sean Connery go. But it's glad to see John Mulaney on SNL again.
And: The Queen's Gambit is Netflix's new limited series adaptation of the Walter Tevis novel of the same name.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Billy Joe Shaver, Seminal Outlaw-Country Songwriter, Dead at 81
Best known as the songwriter of Waylon Jennings' 1973 album 'Honky Tonk Heroes,' the colorful Texas raconteur had his songs recorded by Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley
- The Crock-Pot Facebook group drama, explained
The admin of the group said she goes into "full mama bear mode" when members are treated unkindly.
- 50 Best Movie Posters of the 2010s
- Tyra Banks Lands in Hot Water Over Takeout Order
- The Most-Watched Streaming Movies of 2020 Include 'Hamilton', 'Borat 2', 'My Spy', and More
- Robert Zemeckis Helped Revolutionize Visual Effects -- and Then Visual Effects Ruined Robert Zemeckis
- Why Johnny Depp's career is finished
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani - Handles social media marketing and event planning for Quiet Corner Communications
- David Edelstein - America's Greatest Living Film Critic
