Coronavirus Chic: How The Pandemic Is Changing The Way We Dress

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Tess Terrible
Published November 19, 2020 at 8:01 AM EST

Leggings, slippers, t-shirts - it’s our at home office dress code! What are you wearing these days?

This hour, we examine how fashion and style has evolved in the time of the pandemic. Sustainability is a must, and we’ve transitioned to chic office wear to cozy pandemic casual! Coming up, when we can go back to work and or formal parties like weddings, how are we going to dress?

Have you gone shopping during this pandemic? What are you wearing in your home office? We want to hear from you!

GUESTS:

  • Robin Givhan - Senior Critic-at-large and Fashion Editor at the Washington Post (@RobinGivhan)
  • Lisa Frydenlund - Knowledge Advisor, SHRM (@SHRM)
  • Kathleen Grevers - Director of Education for Fashion Revolution USA (@Fash_RevUSA)
  • Megan Dumaine - Owner of The Wedding Embassy in Oakville, Connecticut

Arts & CulturefashionenvironmentCoronavirus
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
