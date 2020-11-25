The Nose Is Ready For Thanksgiving
Last week, President Obama twittered a list of "memorable songs" from his administration. The list was, let's just say, not necessarily well received.
Vaguely relatedly: Incoming secretary of state nominee Antony Blinken… has his own "wonk rock" tunes up on Spotify?
And: The Liberator is a sort of animated, four-part Netflix miniseries that tells the story of the 157th Infantry in World War II.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Fred Hills, Editor of Nabokov and Many Others, Dies at 85
A longtime editor at Simon & Schuster, he brought to market both commercial hits and literary prizewinners and edited more than 50 New York Times best sellers.
- David Maas, Half of 'Quick Change' Magic Act, Dies of COVID-19
Mr. Maas and his wife, who performed lightning-fast costume changes, often appeared on television and were a halftime fixture at N.B.A. and college basketball arenas.
- Conan O'Brien's Nightly Late-Night Show to End Its Run in 2021
- Here's The Deal, Folks: A POTUS Impression Is Harder Than It Looks
- Baby Yoda Canceled Amid Accusations of Genocide
Last week's egg-eating episode of The Mandalorian has led to a disturbance in the Force. For real.
- Howard Stern: If Trump starts a TV network, it'll fail within a year
- The Art That Defied the Last Four, Terrible Years
My mind has slipped anxiously off books and movies since 2016. But as the credits roll on 2020, I'm ready to look back.
- George Clooney When We Need Him Most
The actor, director, and GQ Icon of the Year is the one thing we can all agree on -- at a time when we can’t agree on anything.
- Jason Isaacs: 'I'd like to apologise to anyone who met me before I was 30 -- I was a drug addict'
- David Fincher's Impossible Eye
With 'Mank,' America's most famously exacting director tackles the movie he's been waiting his entire career to make.
- 98 Million TikTok Followers Can't Be Wrong
How a 16-year-old from suburban Connecticut became the most famous teen in America
- Helicopter pilot finds 'strange' monolith in remote part of Utah
State employee spotted mysterious metal structure amid red rocks while counting bighorn sheep
- John Boyega Had A "Transparent, Honest" Phone Call With Kathleen Kennedy After 'Star Wars' Race Comments
- Columbus-Free Wooster Square Takes Shape
- Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa Dominate 2021 Grammy Nominations
The major categories include some surprising, lesser-known names and notable absences as a Recording Academy in transition plans its pandemic awards show.
- 'Chappelle's Show' Removed From Netflix at Dave Chappelle's Request
- The 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century (So Far)
Chameleons or beauties, star turns or character roles -- these are the performers who have outshone all others on the big screen in the last 20 years.
GUESTS:
- Lucy Gellman - Editor of The Arts Paper and host of WNHH radio's Kitchen Sync
- Rich Hollant - Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
