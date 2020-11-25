© 2021 Connecticut Public

Arts & Culture

The Nose Is Ready For Thanksgiving

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published November 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST
Netflix's 'The Liberator.'

Last week, President Obama twittered a list of "memorable songs" from his administration. The list was, let's just say, not necessarily well received.

Vaguely relatedly: Incoming secretary of state nominee Antony Blinken… has his own "wonk rock" tunes up on Spotify?

And: The Liberator is a sort of animated, four-part Netflix miniseries that tells the story of the 157th Infantry in World War II.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Lucy Gellman - Editor of The Arts Paper and host of WNHH radio's Kitchen Sync
  • Rich Hollant - Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Arts & CulturehistoryThe Noseentertainmentpoliticianshumortelevisioncomedycelebritiesmusicpop culture
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
