Asma Rahimyar Makes History At SCSU As The University's First Rhodes Scholar

Asma Rahimyar was the first person in her family to be born in the U.S. after her parents left Afghanistan fleeing conflict. This hour, the 20 year old Connecticut resident joins us to talk about another first. She’s Southern Connecticut State University’s first-ever Rhodes Scholar.

Later: President Trump still has nearly two months in the White House. We talk with a ProPublica reporter about “midnight regulations”, or last-minute changes to environmental protections, immigration rules and other policies that the Trump administration is attempting to rush through before January 20.

And many Connecticut residents heat their homes with natural gas. But a new study finds that old pipes are leaking methane. Connecticut Public Radio’s Patrick Skahill tells us more about this lesser known greenhouse gas.

GUESTS:

Asma Rahimyar - Senior at Southern Connecticut State University, who will graduate with bachelors degrees in both political science and philosophy as well as a minor in English. She is the university’s first ever Rhodes Scholar

Senior at Southern Connecticut State University, who will graduate with bachelors degrees in both political science and philosophy as well as a minor in English. She is the university’s first ever Rhodes Scholar Isaac Arnsdorf - Reporter for ProPublica

Reporter for ProPublica Patrick Skahill - Reporter at Connecticut Public Radio, covering science and the environment

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.